Webster Chinamora is a Zimbabwean lawyer, author, and High Court judge. Chinamora was one of five High Court judges sworn in on 4 September 2019.

Background

He was born in Domboshava.[1]

Age

Webster Chinamora was born on December 11, 1963.[1]

Education

Chinamora attended Chinamora Primary School. In 1977, he went to St Francis of Assisi Secondary School until its closure in 1979 due to the escalating liberation war. He completed his O-Levels at Visitation High School and proceeded to Bernard Mizeki College for A-Levels. He holds Bachelor of Law (Honours) and LLB degrees from the University of Zimbabwe. He also has a Masters degree in Law from the University of Stellenbosch. He graduated with a distinction.[1]

Career

He was admitted into practice in January 1987 and worked in private practice till November 1992.

After completing his Masters degree in Law, Chinamora briefly lectured at the University of Stellenbosch.

In March 1995, Chinamora returned to Zimbabwe and worked with the then Ministry of Environment and Tourism as a legal consultant in a process which resulted in the promulgation of the Environmental Management Act (Chapter 20:27). He also reviewed workplace legislation for NSSA, before joining the University of Zimbabwe as a lecturer.

In December 1999, Chinamora went to the UK where he worked in various capacities as company secretary, immigration adviser, college principal and Law lecturer. He also worked for IEI Solicitors in their London and Norwich offices before returning again to Zimbabwe in September 2014 to rejoin the law profession as an advocate.

On 4 September 2019, Chinamora was sworn in as a High Court judge.[1]

Books

Chinamora is the author of three book chapters which are in the Encyclopedia of International and Comparative Private Law (co-authored with Mr M R McMillan)

Women and Law in Southern Africa (co-authored with Prof Ian Chikanza); and

Environmental Law and Policy in Zimbabwe.

He has also written a number of articles published in respected journals in Zimbabwe, South Africa and Malawi.[1]