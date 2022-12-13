Pindula

 +
  
  
Line 116: Line 120:
 
==References==
 
==References==
 
<references/>
 
<references/>
 +
 +
[[Category:Member of Parliament]]
 +
[[Category:Politicians]]
 +
Webster Maondera
NationalityZimbabwean
CitizenshipZimbabwe
OccupationPolitician
Known forBeing a Member of Palriament
Political partyMDC-T

Webster Maondera is an MDC-T politician. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Glen Norah Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 23 November 1974.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen Norah returned to Parliament:

  • Webster Maondera of MDC–T with 6 672 votes or 71.31 percent,
  • Pedzisai Maeresera of Zanu PF with 1 984 votes or 21.21 percent,
  • Richman Bhuwa of MDC–N with 659 votes or 7.04 percent,
  • 1 other with 41 votes or0.44 percent.

Total 9 356 votes

Events

further Reading

References

