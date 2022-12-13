|+Related Profiles You Might Want to See

* [[Richman Bhuwa]] of MDC–N with 659 votes or 7.04 percent,

* [[Pedzisai Maeresera]] of Zanu PF with 1 984 votes or 21.21 percent,

* '''Webster Maondera''' of MDC–T with 6 672 votes or 71.31 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''[[Glen Norah]]''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Webster Maondera was born on 11/ 23 / 1974 in

'''Webster Maondera''' is an MDC-T politician . He was elected into [[ parliament ]] in ''' July 2013 ''' to represent [[Glen Norah]] Constituency .

'''Webster Maondera''' is a Zimbabwan politician from who hails from the MDC-T party . He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent [[Glen - Norah Constituency ]].

Webster Maondera is an MDC-T politician. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Glen Norah Constituency.

Personal Details

Born: 23 November 1974.

School / Education

No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service/Career

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen Norah returned to Parliament:

Webster Maondera of MDC–T with 6 672 votes or 71.31 percent,

of MDC–T with 6 672 votes or 71.31 percent, Pedzisai Maeresera of Zanu PF with 1 984 votes or 21.21 percent,

Richman Bhuwa of MDC–N with 659 votes or 7.04 percent,

1 other with 41 votes or0.44 percent.

Total 9 356 votes

Events

further Reading