'''Webster Maondera''' is
'''Webster Maondera''' is MDC-T . He was elected into parliamentin July 2013to represent [[Glen Norah]] .
Career
==References==
==References==
<references/>
<references/>
Latest revision as of 05:03, 13 December 2022
|Webster Maondera
|Nationality
|Zimbabwean
|Citizenship
|Zimbabwe
|Occupation
|Politician
|Known for
|Being a Member of Palriament
|Political party
|MDC-T
Webster Maondera is an MDC-T politician. He was elected into parliament in July 2013 to represent Glen Norah Constituency.
Personal Details
Born: 23 November 1974.
School / Education
No information was found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service/Career
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Glen Norah returned to Parliament:
- Webster Maondera of MDC–T with 6 672 votes or 71.31 percent,
- Pedzisai Maeresera of Zanu PF with 1 984 votes or 21.21 percent,
- Richman Bhuwa of MDC–N with 659 votes or 7.04 percent,
- 1 other with 41 votes or0.44 percent.
Total 9 356 votes