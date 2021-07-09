Webster Marechera is Dynamos Football Club secretary-general.

Dynamos Career

2018 Dismissal & Reinstatement

In September 2018, Moses Chikwariro and Webster Marechera were fired from Dynamos by the club president Solomon Sanyamandwe for alleged misappropriation of funds.

Bernard Marriot and Solomon Sanyamandwe to met with the then ZIFA President [[Phillip Chiyangwa, and the ensuing meeting resolved to reinstate Chikwariro and Marechera. Chikwariro was cleared of allegations of misappropriation of funds. A short audit was conducted during the week and it was discovered that some of the anomalies accrued from debts incurred by the club back in 2010.[1]

US$29 000 Fraud

On 3 March 2014, Webster Marechera was arrested for allegedly swindling US$29 000 from Dynamos. Marechera's case was handled by the CID Serious Fraud Squad and the matter was reported at the Mbare Police Station under CR N0 384/2/14.

However, the Dynamos hierarchy reportedly tried to have Marechera released on 4 March 2014 after it emerged that he had given a satisfactory explanation over the issue to the club’s founding fathers.

Dynamos board of directors secretary Chris Kasiyazi confirmed the arrest of Marechera, but said this followed a misunderstanding among themselves over the missing $29 000 as a result of under-banking from 10 matches last season.

Webster Marechera's arrest came as players boycotted training over outstanding signing-on fees, allowances and winning bonuses ahead of their match against AS Vita.[2]

Accident

In January 2020, Marechera dislocated his shoulder in a freak accident.[3]