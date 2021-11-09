Difference between revisions of "Wedza"
==Location==
==Location==
Wedza Mountains Lat/long: 18°45′S 31°35′E (aka Dangamwire Mountain, alt 1 800m). Wedza village, district HQ is just north.
Wedza Mountains Lat/long: 18°45′S 31°35′E (aka Dangamwire Mountain, alt 1 800m). Wedza village, district HQ is just north.
There is also Wedza Mountain (Lat/Long: 20°51′S 29°32′E) in the Belingwe District.
There is also Wedza Mountain (Lat/Long: 20°51′S 29°32′E) in the Belingwe District.
==Administation==
==Administation==
Latest revision as of 08:01, 9 November 2021
Wedza (also called Hwedza) is a town in Hwedza District in the province of Mashonaland East in Zimbabwe. It is located about 50 km south of Marondera, and 127km south of Harare. The area was sparsely inhabited by the Mbire people of the Soko Clan as early inhabitants who mined iron in the Hwedza hills during the 9th-12th centuries which means "a place of wealth". The village of Wedza was established in 1910 by Colonial administration. Gold, beryl, nickel, tungsten and grayite were mined in the hills around the village but deposits were too small to make any mining viable.[1]
Location
Wedza Mountains Lat/long: 18°45′S 31°35′E (aka Dangamwire Mountain, alt 1 800m). Wedza village, district HQ is just north. There is also Wedza Mountain (Lat/Long: 20°51′S 29°32′E) in the Belingwe District.
The name is derived from day after tomorrow, but may also be derived from milk pail. There are many hills in the area, all named Wedza/Hwedza, because they can only be reached the day after tomorrow. [2]
Administation
The Rhodesian Census of 1969 pus the population of Wedza District at 45 940 Africans and 182 Europeans = Total 46 122.
Electoral district is Wedza RDC (Rural Development Council).
Geography
Hwedza is well connected to other towns by tarred roads. Rusunzwe and Gandamasungo, the famous Wedza mountain range, are some of the most outstanding geographical features in Wedza. Hwedza is between and its boundaries are the Save River on the west and Ruzave (Ruzawi) river on the east. Other rivers include Nyamidzi, Mhare, Nyamhembe and Chineyi. Hwedza is climatically divided into two halves, upper Hwedza from St Barnabas Chisasike to Hwedza center onwards which is cooler and has average to high rainfall; and lower Hwedza which is from Mukamba through Goneso and Zviyambe East and West small scale farming area (formerly known as purchase areas) which experiences warmer to hot temperatures and lower rainfall. Even the crops grown in the two parts differ significantly, cotton and sorghum/millet do better in lower Hwedza, while in upper Hwedza the same crops would not yield much.
Economy
The core business of Wedza is farming.
Agriculture
Areas along Watershed Road leading into Wedza from Harare were known for tobacco, maize and paprika production during the warm wet season (October to March). Tobacco is the most dominant field crop grown, followed by groundnuts which are grown by most households.
Hwedza is also known for mazhanje/mashuku (a wild fruit harvested between late October into early December).
Schools in Wedza
Several schools are found within the district:
- Primary Schools
- St Johns Maninga Primary School
- St Barnabas Primary School
- Chimimba Primary School
- Chinyonga primary school
- Makurumure primary school
- St Margaret's Chigondo Primary School
- St Matthias Ruswa Primary School
- St Joseph's Primary School
- Gumbonzvanda Primary School
- St Pauls Primary School
- St Stephen's Makurumure primary school
- St John's Matsvai Primary School
- Chemhanza Primary School
- Mt St Mary's (Rusunzwe) Primary School
- Payarira Primary School
- Sengezi Primary School
- Magamba Primary School
- Mukondwa Primary School
- Gandamasungo Primary School
- Rambanapasi Primary School
- St Johns Matsvai Primary School
- Mutupwizana Primary School
- Holy Spirit Ruzane School
- St Mark's Goneso Primary School
- St Mark's Musavadye Primary School
- St Augustine Chitida
- Secondary Schools
- St Barnabas (Madzimbabwe) Secondary School
- St Mathias Ruswa Secondary School
- Wedza High School
- Mt St Mary's High School
- St Augustine Chitida
- Saint Thomas Aquinas Secondary
- Mukondwa Secondary School
- St Annes Goto High School
- Chemhanza High School
- Zana Secondary School
- Rambanapasi Secondary School
- Magamba Secondary School
- Matsine Secondary School
- Holy Spirit Ruzane School
- St Mary's Makanda Secondary School
- Gumbonzvanda High School
- St Pauls Sango Secondary School
Tourist Attractions
Imire Game Park is located within the district.
Notable People from Wedza
- General Constantino Chiwenga - Zimbabwe 1st Vice President
- George Tawengwa - Nationalist, Businessman
- Paul Tangi Mhova Mkondo - Nationalist, part of the first group of Gonakudzingwa restriction camp political prisoners, Pioneer Indigenous Businessman & Entrepreneur, Pioneer Indigenous Commercial Farmer, Philanthropist and Conservationist.
- Dr. Simon Lennox Mkondo - Business Executive, Entrepreneur, Indigenous Businessman and Commercial Farmer.
- Sunday Chidzambwa - former Warriors coach, Zifa Chairman
- McNorman Chitongo - Political Consultant & Media Practitioner
- Eng. Michael Madanha - Former Deputy Minister of Transport & Infrastructure Development
- Maskiri - Musician
- Isaac Mandizvidza (Ex Detainee,Businessman) formerly (Nyikandeyedu Stores)
- Jonathan J. Mukandi (Writer of Zvousiku)
- David Musabayana former Mashonaland East Minister of State and Current Wedza Mp
- Aeneas Chigwedere Academic and former Minister of Education, Arts and Culture
Further Reading
<ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 9 August 2019
<ref name= "Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia"> [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
<ref name= " Encyclopaedia Rhodesia "> [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
References
- ↑ "Mindat.org - Mines, Minerals and More". mindat.org. Retrieved 2018-04-19.
- ↑ [Chief Information Officer, Lore and Legend of Southern Rhodesia Place Names] (Southern Rhodesia Information Service, Salisbury, 1960) Retrieved 8 November 2021"