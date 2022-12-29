Wedza (also called Hwedza) is a town in Hwedza District in the province of Mashonaland East in Zimbabwe. It is located about 50 km south of Marondera, and 127km south of Harare. The area was sparsely inhabited by the Mbire people of the Soko Clan as early inhabitants who mined iron in the Hwedza hills during the 9th-12th centuries which means "a place of wealth". The village of Wedza was established in 1910 by Colonial administration. Gold, beryl, nickel, tungsten and grayite were mined in the hills around the village but deposits were too small to make any mining viable.[1]

Location

Wedza Mountains Lat/long: 18°45′S 31°35′E (aka Dangamwire Mountain, alt 1 800m). Wedza village, district HQ is just north. There is also Wedza Mountain (Lat/Long: 20°51′S 29°32′E) in the Belingwe District.

The name is derived from day after tomorrow, but may also be derived from milk pail. There are many hills in the area, all named Wedza/Hwedza, because they can only be reached the day after tomorrow. [2]

Administration

The Rhodesian Census of 1969 puts the population of Wedza District at 45 940 Africans and 182 Europeans = Total 46 122.



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Wedza returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Wedza returned to Parliament:

Stanlake Marwodzi of Zanu PF with 16 507 votes,

Joshua Siya of ZUM with 1 501 votes.

Turnout - 19 993 or 50.76 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Hwedza returned to Parliament:

Aeneas Chigwedere of Zanu PF with 18 044 votes,

Pearson Tachiveyi of MDC with 6 049 votes,

Catherine Kafunda of UP with 351 votes,

Wilson Muzondo, Independent, with 161 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Wedza North returned to Parliament:

Simon Musanhu of Zanu PF with 14 277 votes or 86.29 percent,

Kudakwashe Manomano of MDC–T with 1 536 votes or 9.28 percent,

Tonderayi Maminimini of MDC–N with 510 votes or 3.08 percent,

1 other with 223 votes or 1.35 percent.

Total 16 546 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Wedza South returned to Parliament:

Michael Madanha of Zanu PF with 8 807 votes or 76.15 percent,

Phanuel Gukwe of MDC–T with 2 327 votes or 20.12 percent,

Margaret Makeche of MDC–N with 346 votes or 2.99 percent,

1 other with 86 votes or 0.74 percent.

Total 11 566 votes



Local government is Wedza RDC (Rural Development Council). The Hwedza Local Government is Hwedza RDC.

Geography

Hwedza is well connected to other towns by tarred roads. Rusunzwe and Gandamasungo, the famous Wedza mountain range, are some of the most outstanding geographical features in Wedza. Hwedza is between and its boundaries are the Save River on the west and Ruzave (Ruzawi) river on the east. Other rivers include Nyamidzi, Mhare, Nyamhembe and Chineyi. Hwedza is climatically divided into two halves, upper Hwedza from St Barnabas Chisasike to Hwedza center onwards which is cooler and has average to high rainfall; and lower Hwedza which is from Mukamba through Goneso and Zviyambe East and West small scale farming area (formerly known as purchase areas) which experiences warmer to hot temperatures and lower rainfall. Even the crops grown in the two parts differ significantly, cotton and sorghum/millet do better in lower Hwedza, while in upper Hwedza the same crops would not yield much.

Economy

The core business of Wedza is farming.

Agriculture

Areas along Watershed Road leading into Wedza from Harare were known for tobacco, maize and paprika production during the warm wet season (October to March). Tobacco is the most dominant field crop grown, followed by groundnuts which are grown by most households.

Hwedza is also known for mazhanje/mashuku (a wild fruit harvested between late October into early December).

Schools in Wedza

Several schools are found within the district:

Primary Schools St Johns Maninga Primary School St Barnabas Primary School Chimimba Primary School Chinyonga primary school Makurumure primary school St Margaret's Chigondo Primary School St Matthias Ruswa Primary School St Joseph's Primary School Gumbonzvanda Primary School St Pauls Primary School St Stephen's Makurumure primary school St John's Matsvai Primary School Chemhanza Primary School Mt St Mary's (Rusunzwe) Primary School Payarira Primary School Sengezi Primary School Magamba Primary School Mukondwa Primary School Gandamasungo Primary School Rambanapasi Primary School St Johns Matsvai Primary School Mutupwizana Primary School Holy Spirit Ruzane School St Mark's Goneso Primary School St Mark's Musavadye Primary School St Augustine Chitida



Secondary Schools St Barnabas (Madzimbabwe) Secondary School St Mathias Ruswa Secondary School Wedza High School Mt St Mary's High School St Augustine Chitida Saint Thomas Aquinas Secondary Mukondwa Secondary School St Annes Goto High School Chemhanza High School Zana Secondary School Rambanapasi Secondary School Magamba Secondary School Matsine Secondary School Holy Spirit Ruzane School St Mary's Makanda Secondary School Gumbonzvanda High School St Pauls Sango Secondary School

Wedza Government High School.

Tourist Attractions

Imire Game Park is located within the district.

Notable People from Wedza

Further Reading

<ref name="Encyclopedia Zimbabwe"> [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 9 August 2019

<ref name= "Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia"> [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"

<ref name= " Encyclopaedia Rhodesia "> [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"



