Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Kwekwe Magistrate Grants Bail To Wanted Robbers Who Stole President Mnangagwa’s Speech 24 Feb 2021

South Africa Renames Port Elizabeth Gqeberha 24 Feb 2021

3 MDC T MPs Sworn In 24 Feb 2021

Dr Manangazira Denied Bail 24 Feb 2021

Zanu PF Should Relinquish The Task To Confer Hero Status To An Independent Organization – Analysist 24 Feb 2021

No Dates For Reopening Schools As Yet 24 Feb 2021

Logarusic Delays Naming AFCON Qualifiers Provisional Squad As He Awaits Feedback On England Based Players 24 Feb 2021



