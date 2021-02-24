Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m (→Recent Events)
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 73:
|Line 73:
|−
|+
<!--
<!--
==Updates: [[Coronavirus in Zimbabwe]]==
==Updates: [[Coronavirus in Zimbabwe]]==
Latest revision as of 10:55, 24 February 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Recent Zimbabwe News
Kwekwe Magistrate Grants Bail To Wanted Robbers Who Stole President Mnangagwa’s Speech 24 Feb 2021
South Africa Renames Port Elizabeth Gqeberha 24 Feb 2021
3 MDC T MPs Sworn In 24 Feb 2021
Dr Manangazira Denied Bail 24 Feb 2021
Zanu PF Should Relinquish The Task To Confer Hero Status To An Independent Organization – Analysist 24 Feb 2021
No Dates For Reopening Schools As Yet 24 Feb 2021
Logarusic Delays Naming AFCON Qualifiers Provisional Squad As He Awaits Feedback On England Based Players 24 Feb 2021
Recent Events
Zimbabwe Covid-19 Vaccination Plan 1,600 × 898
Zimbabwe Cabinet Reshuffle February 2021 1,857 × 1,207
Victoria Falls Tourist Accident 780 × 438
Thompson Dondo Death 750 × 1,224
Tendai Savanhu Death 260 × 194
Soul Jah Love Death 800 × 745
SB Moyo Death 400 × 499
Recently Updated Profiles
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.