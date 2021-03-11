Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 09:41, 11 March 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Recent Zimbabwe News
Angry Mwonzora Spokesperson Tears Into Chamisa And Biti, Calls Biti A Malawian And Chamisa A Zwitter President 11 Mar 2021
Declare Anne Nhira A Provincial Hero – Temba Mliswa 11 Mar 2021
OPINION: Katsande And Musona Kaizer Chiefs’ Finest Zim Imports – Soccer Laduma 11 Mar 2021
Zanu PF Affiliated Land Barons Allegedly Poisoned Harare Development Coordinator Tafadzwa Muguti – Report 11 Mar 2021
11 Things You Probably Did Not Know About Anne Nhira 11 Mar 2021
Civil Servants Plotting A Massive Strike – Report 11 Mar 2021
Scamming Hackers Steal $22 Million From Pick n Pay 11 Mar 2021
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.