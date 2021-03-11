Pindula

==Recent Events==
 
==Recent Events==
==Recently Updated Profiles==
 
==Recently Updated Profiles==

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Angry Mwonzora Spokesperson Tears Into Chamisa And Biti, Calls Biti A Malawian And Chamisa A Zwitter President 11 Mar 2021

Declare Anne Nhira A Provincial Hero – Temba Mliswa 11 Mar 2021

OPINION: Katsande And Musona Kaizer Chiefs’ Finest Zim Imports – Soccer Laduma 11 Mar 2021

Zanu PF Affiliated Land Barons Allegedly Poisoned Harare Development Coordinator Tafadzwa Muguti – Report 11 Mar 2021

11 Things You Probably Did Not Know About Anne Nhira 11 Mar 2021

Civil Servants Plotting A Massive Strike – Report 11 Mar 2021

Scamming Hackers Steal $22 Million From Pick n Pay 11 Mar 2021



Recent Events

Recently Updated Profiles

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


