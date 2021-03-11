Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
 
(6 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 56: Line 56:
 
namespace=mainspace
 
namespace=mainspace
 
count=8
 
count=8
ordermethod=sortkey
+
ordermethod=lastedit
 
order=descending
 
order=descending
 
mode=gallery
 
mode=gallery

Latest revision as of 10:53, 11 March 2021

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

It Will Be Sunny And Warm Today – MSD 11 Mar 2021

Angry Mwonzora Spokesperson Tears Into Chamisa And Biti, Calls Biti A Malawian And Chamisa A Zwitter President 11 Mar 2021

Declare Anne Nhira A Provincial Hero – Temba Mliswa 11 Mar 2021

OPINION: Katsande And Musona Kaizer Chiefs’ Finest Zim Imports – Soccer Laduma 11 Mar 2021

Zanu PF Affiliated Land Barons Allegedly Poisoned Harare Development Coordinator Tafadzwa Muguti – Report 11 Mar 2021

11 Things You Probably Did Not Know About Anne Nhira 11 Mar 2021

Civil Servants Plotting A Massive Strike – Report 11 Mar 2021



Recent Events

Recently Updated Profiles

    More Recently Updated Profiles

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=100593"