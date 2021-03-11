Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 10:53, 11 March 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Recent Zimbabwe News
It Will Be Sunny And Warm Today – MSD 11 Mar 2021
Angry Mwonzora Spokesperson Tears Into Chamisa And Biti, Calls Biti A Malawian And Chamisa A Zwitter President 11 Mar 2021
Declare Anne Nhira A Provincial Hero – Temba Mliswa 11 Mar 2021
OPINION: Katsande And Musona Kaizer Chiefs’ Finest Zim Imports – Soccer Laduma 11 Mar 2021
Zanu PF Affiliated Land Barons Allegedly Poisoned Harare Development Coordinator Tafadzwa Muguti – Report 11 Mar 2021
11 Things You Probably Did Not Know About Anne Nhira 11 Mar 2021
Civil Servants Plotting A Massive Strike – Report 11 Mar 2021
Recent Events
Mthokozisi Ntumba 463 × 289
National Art Merit Awards (2021) 1,080 × 763
Chilonga Lucerne Grass Project 1,024 × 600
Anne Nhira Death 614 × 376
Zimsec O Level Results 2019 1,000 × 800
Wits University Protest (March 2021) 639 × 426
Kembo Mohadi Resignation 246 × 205
Kembo Mohadi Cheating Affair 679 × 449
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.