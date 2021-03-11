Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 10:53, 11 March 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Recent Zimbabwe News
Bulawayo Woman Sues Former Maid For Having An Affair With Her Husband 12 Mar 2021
Tanzania President Magufuli Transferred From Kenya To India As He Is Being Treated For COVID-19 – Report 12 Mar 2021
King Godwill Zwelithini Dies 12 Mar 2021
Madinda Ndlovu Comes Back To iBosso 12 Mar 2021
1 Dead 3 Injured After NRZ Train Derails In Nyazura 12 Mar 2021
MDC T Still To Pay 2018 Polling Agents 12 Mar 2021
Harare Man Dupes Grieving Tapiwa Makore’s Family 12 Mar 2021
Recent Events
Mthokozisi Ntumba 463 × 289
National Art Merit Awards (2021) 1,080 × 763
Chilonga Lucerne Grass Project 1,024 × 600
Anne Nhira Death 614 × 376
Zimsec O Level Results 2019 1,000 × 800
Wits University Protest (March 2021) 639 × 426
Kembo Mohadi Resignation 246 × 205
Kembo Mohadi Cheating Affair 679 × 449
Recently Updated Profiles
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.