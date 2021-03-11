Pindula

==Recent Events==
category=Events
 
imagewidth=400
 
namespace=mainspace
 
count=8
order=descending
 
mode=gallery
shownamespace=false
 
suppresserrors = true
==Recently Updated Profiles==

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Bulawayo Woman Sues Former Maid For Having An Affair With Her Husband 12 Mar 2021

Tanzania President Magufuli Transferred From Kenya To India As He Is Being Treated For COVID-19 – Report 12 Mar 2021

King Godwill Zwelithini Dies 12 Mar 2021

Madinda Ndlovu Comes Back To iBosso 12 Mar 2021

1 Dead 3 Injured After NRZ Train Derails In Nyazura 12 Mar 2021

MDC T Still To Pay 2018 Polling Agents 12 Mar 2021

Harare Man Dupes Grieving Tapiwa Makore’s Family 12 Mar 2021



Recent Events

Recently Updated Profiles

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


