Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Recent Zimbabwe News

JUST IN: WHO Speaks On Use Of AstraZeneca Vaccine 12 Mar 2021

FULL TEXT: We Have The Mechanism To Thwart You But We Wont – Zanu PF Responds To Chamisa’s “Hollow” SONA By Threats 12 Mar 2021

6 Gunmen Shoot And Injure 2 Policemen 12 Mar 2021

Bulawayo Woman Sues Former Maid For Having An Affair With Her Husband 12 Mar 2021

Tanzania President Magufuli Transferred From Kenya To India As He Is Being Treated For COVID-19 – Report 12 Mar 2021

King Godwill Zwelithini Dies 12 Mar 2021

Madinda Ndlovu Comes Back To iBosso 12 Mar 2021



