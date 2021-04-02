Pindula

Recent Zimbabwe News
 

 
'''[https://news.pindula.co.zw?utm_source=pindula_profiles&utm_campaing=profiles_homepage More News]'''
  
 
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Mnangagwa To Appoint Phillip Valerio Sibanda As Vice President Claims Luke Tamborinyoka 02 Apr 2021

South Africans Support Peter Ndoro Amid Calls For Him To Be Retrenched 02 Apr 2021

Daniel Mackenzie Ncube Responds To Jonathan Moyo, Denies Bribing MDC Members To Join Zanu-PF 02 Apr 2021

‘Maldives Six’ Sue Kazembe Kazembe For US$300 000 Over Unlawful Arrest 02 Apr 2021

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 1 April 2021 02 Apr 2021

Harare Covid-19 Vaccination Centres Open Over Easter 02 Apr 2021

Former Star FM DJ Phatisani Sibanda Joins Power FM 02 Apr 2021


More News


Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


