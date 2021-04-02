Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==[[File:Newspaper-icon.png|40px|link=]] Recent Zimbabwe News==
<rss max=7>https://www.pindula.co.zw/caches/rss/news_pindula_co_zw-feed2020.xml</rss>
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Recent Zimbabwe News
Mnangagwa To Appoint Phillip Valerio Sibanda As Vice President Claims Luke Tamborinyoka 02 Apr 2021
South Africans Support Peter Ndoro Amid Calls For Him To Be Retrenched 02 Apr 2021
Daniel Mackenzie Ncube Responds To Jonathan Moyo, Denies Bribing MDC Members To Join Zanu-PF 02 Apr 2021
‘Maldives Six’ Sue Kazembe Kazembe For US$300 000 Over Unlawful Arrest 02 Apr 2021
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/COVID-19 Update – 1 April 2021 02 Apr 2021
Harare Covid-19 Vaccination Centres Open Over Easter 02 Apr 2021
Former Star FM DJ Phatisani Sibanda Joins Power FM 02 Apr 2021
Recent Events
SABC Retrenchments (March 2021) 1,024 × 640
Gateway High School Robbery 1,024 × 768
John Magufuli Death 780 × 438
Star FM Listeners Awards 2021 Winners 300 × 305
Robert Mugabe Quotes 2,500 × 1,758
Loice Matanda Moyo Office Robbery 680 × 380
TM Pick n Pay $22 Million Email Heist 680 × 380
Recently Updated Profiles
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.