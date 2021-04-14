Pindula

*'''[https://news.co.zw/ News.co.zw]''' - ''Simple list of the day's headlines''
 
*'''[https://news.co.zw/ News.co.zw]''' - ''Simple list of the day's headlines''
 
*'''[https://zimlive.com Zimlive.com]''' - ''Breaking News''
 
*'''[https://zimlive.com Zimlive.com]''' - ''Breaking News''
 +
*'''[https://newzwire.live/ newZWire.live]''' - ''New Perspectives''
 
Latest revision as of 07:30, 14 April 2021

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Man Who Violated Corpse Awaits Sentence 14 Apr 2021

Police Urge People To Follow Biblical Principles As Murders Spike 14 Apr 2021

Mnangagwa Approves Prisoner Amnesty Request 14 Apr 2021

MPs Demand New Cars, Midway Through 5-year Terms 14 Apr 2021

Chelsea, PSG Through To UEFA CL Semi-finals 14 Apr 2021

Indigenous Farmer Demands US$ Rentals From Rural Teachers 14 Apr 2021

Revival of ‘Green Bombers’ Sparks Fears Of Violent 2023 Polls 14 Apr 2021


