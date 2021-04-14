Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
*'''[https://news.co.zw/ News.co.zw]''' - ''Simple list of the day's headlines''
*'''[https://zimlive.com Zimlive.com]''' - ''Breaking News''
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Recent Zimbabwe News
Man Who Violated Corpse Awaits Sentence 14 Apr 2021
Police Urge People To Follow Biblical Principles As Murders Spike 14 Apr 2021
Mnangagwa Approves Prisoner Amnesty Request 14 Apr 2021
MPs Demand New Cars, Midway Through 5-year Terms 14 Apr 2021
Chelsea, PSG Through To UEFA CL Semi-finals 14 Apr 2021
Indigenous Farmer Demands US$ Rentals From Rural Teachers 14 Apr 2021
Revival of ‘Green Bombers’ Sparks Fears Of Violent 2023 Polls 14 Apr 2021
Recent Events
SABC Retrenchments (March 2021) 1,024 × 640
Gateway High School Robbery 1,024 × 768
John Magufuli Death 780 × 438
Star FM Listeners Awards 2021 Winners 300 × 305
Robert Mugabe Quotes 2,500 × 1,758
Loice Matanda Moyo Office Robbery 680 × 380
TM Pick n Pay $22 Million Email Heist 680 × 380
Recently Updated Profiles
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.