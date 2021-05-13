Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Recent Zimbabwe News
Govt Speaks On Masinire Arrest In South Africa For Gold Smuggling 13 May 2021
Vehicle Falls Off Hwange Bridge, Two Passengers Drown 13 May 2021
Zimbabwean Man (30) Jailed 5 Years In SA For Selling Fake Passports 13 May 2021
Zimbabwean Varsity Students Stuck In India 13 May 2021
ZIMRA On Special Excise Duty On Change Of Ownership Of Second-Hand Motor Vehicles {Full Text} 13 May 2021
Foreigner Excretes 58 Sachets Of Cocaine While In Police Custody 13 May 2021
Police To Escalate War Against Illegal Kombis 13 May 2021
Recently Updated Profiles
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.