==Recent Events==
==Recently Updated Profiles==
 
==Recently Updated Profiles==

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Govt Speaks On Masinire Arrest In South Africa For Gold Smuggling 13 May 2021

Vehicle Falls Off Hwange Bridge, Two Passengers Drown 13 May 2021

Zimbabwean Man (30) Jailed 5 Years In SA For Selling Fake Passports 13 May 2021

Zimbabwean Varsity Students Stuck In India 13 May 2021

ZIMRA On Special Excise Duty On Change Of Ownership Of Second-Hand Motor Vehicles {Full Text} 13 May 2021

Foreigner Excretes 58 Sachets Of Cocaine While In Police Custody 13 May 2021

Police To Escalate War Against Illegal Kombis 13 May 2021


Recently Updated Profiles

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


