Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
m
 
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 68: Line 68:
 
-->
 
-->
  
==Recently Updated Profiles==
+
 
 +
==Readers are finding these useful==
 +
*'''[[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]'''
 +
 
 +
==Recently Updated==
 
{{Div col|rules=yes}}
 
{{Div col|rules=yes}}
 
<news limit="10" unique="yes" namespaces="main" >
 
<news limit="10" unique="yes" namespaces="main" >

Latest revision as of 08:56, 13 May 2021

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Robber Shoots Vumba Man (75), With Own Gun 13 May 2021

The Forum Challenges Constitutionality Of Communal Lands Act 13 May 2021

Police In Midlands Ban Machetes In Public 13 May 2021

DOWNLOAD: RBZ Update On Reserve Money – 30 April 2021 13 May 2021

Woman Kills Self At Her Mother’s Funeral 13 May 2021

Mnangagwa More Greedy For Power Than Mugabe – Madhuku 13 May 2021

Govt Speaks On Masinire Arrest In South Africa For Gold Smuggling 13 May 2021


More News



Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

    More Recently Updated Profiles

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=104106"