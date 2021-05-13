Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 08:56, 13 May 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Recent Zimbabwe News
Robber Shoots Vumba Man (75), With Own Gun 13 May 2021
The Forum Challenges Constitutionality Of Communal Lands Act 13 May 2021
Police In Midlands Ban Machetes In Public 13 May 2021
DOWNLOAD: RBZ Update On Reserve Money – 30 April 2021 13 May 2021
Woman Kills Self At Her Mother’s Funeral 13 May 2021
Mnangagwa More Greedy For Power Than Mugabe – Madhuku 13 May 2021
Govt Speaks On Masinire Arrest In South Africa For Gold Smuggling 13 May 2021
Recently Updated
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Chadwickdrive.com - No ordinary sports blog.
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.