|−
==Readers are finding these useful==
Latest revision as of 10:31, 25 August 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Recent Zimbabwe News
“United States Requested Zimbabwe To Receive Afghans Fleeing Taliban” 25 Aug 2021
Mthuli Wants To Use Part Of IMF Funding To Support Zim Dollar 25 Aug 2021
MDC-A Unshakable Despite State Media Blackout – Chamisa 25 Aug 2021
Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa Road Designated Development Corridor 25 Aug 2021
Kombi Overturns Near Nenhowe, Kills 5 People 25 Aug 2021
Kadewere Pays Tribute To Late Football Legend George Shaya 25 Aug 2021
Senior Doctors Fume Over “Unscientific” Lockdown Extension 25 Aug 2021
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.