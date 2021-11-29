Pindula

*'''[[Distances in Zimbabwe]]'''
 
*'''[https://www.accuweather.com/en/zw/zimbabwe-weather The weather in Zimbabwe]'''
 
*'''[http://chadwickdrive.com/blog/ Chadwickdrive.com]''' - ''No ordinary sports blog.''
 
 
*'''[https://soccer24.co.zw/ Soccer24.co.zw]''' - ''latest updates on the beautiful game''
 
*'''[https://techzim.co.zw/ Techzim.co.zw]''' - ''Tech and the opportunity of the internet''
 
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Travellers Left Stranded As Flights To Southern Africa Are Grounded 29 Nov 2021

PICTURES: Mai Titi Weds Again 29 Nov 2021

Nakamba Hailed After ‘Another Marvelous’ Performance Under Steven Gerrard 29 Nov 2021

Zimbabwe Pays US$44.2 Million Of Foreign Debt 29 Nov 2021

ZIDA CEO Douglas Munatsi Dies In House Fire, Police Suspect Foul Play 29 Nov 2021

Rwanda Orders Passengers Who Visited Zimbabwe, SADC To Quarantine For 7 Days 29 Nov 2021

Triangle United Goalkeeper Ronald Mudimu Has Died 29 Nov 2021


Useful Pages

   

