Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some [https://news.pindula.co.zw news as well].
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Dennis Sakupwanya is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Family Arrested For Threatening To Assault Chief Chiweshe 03 Dec 2021
UPDATE On Zimbabwe’s New COVID-19 Guidelines 03 Dec 2021
Airlines To Zimbabwe Start Warning Passengers About New COVID-19 Guidelines 03 Dec 2021
Family Of Hwange Girl Who Succumbed To Underground Fire Burns Seek Assistance 03 Dec 2021
Recalled MDC Alliance MP Faces Eviction Over Rent Arrears 03 Dec 2021
Zambia Announces New Measures In The Wake Of Omicron 03 Dec 2021
Techzim Provides Business Airtime Top-up Services To Companies, NGOs & Schools 03 Dec 2021
Readers are finding these useful
Recently Updated
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.