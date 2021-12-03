Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some [https://news.pindula.co.zw news as well].
 
 +
 +
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
 +
 +
* [[File:Dennis Sakupwanya.jpg|thumb|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Dennis_Sakupwanya?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|The late Dennis Sakupwanya]]
 +
 +
[[Dennis Sakupwanya]] is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Dennis_Sakupwanya?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 +
 +
* [[File:File:Douglas-Munatsi.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |The late Douglas Munatsi]]
 +
  
 
Revision as of 14:04, 3 December 2021

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • The late Dennis Sakupwanya

Dennis Sakupwanya is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Family Arrested For Threatening To Assault Chief Chiweshe 03 Dec 2021

UPDATE On Zimbabwe’s New COVID-19 Guidelines 03 Dec 2021

Airlines To Zimbabwe Start Warning Passengers About New COVID-19 Guidelines 03 Dec 2021

Family Of Hwange Girl Who Succumbed To Underground Fire Burns Seek Assistance 03 Dec 2021

Recalled MDC Alliance MP Faces Eviction Over Rent Arrears 03 Dec 2021

Zambia Announces New Measures In The Wake Of Omicron 03 Dec 2021

Techzim Provides Business Airtime Top-up Services To Companies, NGOs & Schools 03 Dec 2021


More News


