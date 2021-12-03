Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some [https://news.pindula.co.zw news as well].
==[[File:Newspaper-icon.png|40px|link=]] Recent Zimbabwe News==
<rss max=7>https://www.pindula.co.zw/caches/rss/news_pindula_co_zw-feed2020.xml</rss>
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Dennis Sakupwanya is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Banks Cashing In On Civil Servants’ USD Bonus 04 Dec 2021
South Africa: Zimbabwean Exemption Permits Holders Get Boost 04 Dec 2021
South African Truckers Block Roads Over Employment Of Foreign Drivers 04 Dec 2021
Scott Kicked Out Of Gold Mining Venture Over ‘Name-dropping Mnangagwa’ 04 Dec 2021
Mutare Man Kidnapped, Drugged, Raped At Gunpoint 04 Dec 2021
The Memorial Of SB Moyo To Be Held In Mberengwa This Saturday 04 Dec 2021
Chinese Miner Buries Mutare Man Alive 04 Dec 2021
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.