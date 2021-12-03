Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some [https://news.pindula.co.zw news as well].
 
* [[File:Dennis Sakupwanya.jpg|thumb|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Dennis_Sakupwanya?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|The late Dennis Sakupwanya]]
[[Dennis Sakupwanya]] is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Dennis_Sakupwanya?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 +
 
 +
* [[File:File:Douglas-Munatsi.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |The late Douglas Munatsi]]
  
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • The late Dennis Sakupwanya

Dennis Sakupwanya is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Banks Cashing In On Civil Servants’ USD Bonus 04 Dec 2021

South Africa: Zimbabwean Exemption Permits Holders Get Boost 04 Dec 2021

South African Truckers Block Roads Over Employment Of Foreign Drivers 04 Dec 2021

Scott Kicked Out Of Gold Mining Venture Over ‘Name-dropping Mnangagwa’ 04 Dec 2021

Mutare Man Kidnapped, Drugged, Raped At Gunpoint 04 Dec 2021

The Memorial Of SB Moyo To Be Held In Mberengwa This Saturday 04 Dec 2021

Chinese Miner Buries Mutare Man Alive 04 Dec 2021


