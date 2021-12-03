Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some [https://news.pindula.co.zw news as well].
  
[[File:Dennis Sakupwanya.jpg|thumb|The late Dennis Sakupwanya]]
* [[File:Dennis Sakupwanya.jpg|thumb|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Dennis_Sakupwanya?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|The late Dennis Sakupwanya]]
[[Dennis Sakupwanya]] is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Dennis_Sakupwanya?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
* [[File:File:Douglas-Munatsi.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |The late Douglas Munatsi]]
  
Revision as of 14:04, 3 December 2021

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • The late Dennis Sakupwanya

Dennis Sakupwanya is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Shamva Man Arrested For Kidnapping A 4-year-old Girl 04 Dec 2021

Malunga Says Former Minister Obert Mpofu Has Invaded Esidakeni Farm 04 Dec 2021

Zimbabwe Weather Report & Forecast: 04 To 06 December 2021 04 Dec 2021

Douglas Munatsi’s Death: Friends, Family Say He Could’ve Easily Escaped 04 Dec 2021

Zimbabwe: MPs Threaten To Reject The 2022 National Budget Proposal 04 Dec 2021

OneMoney Launches OneMoney Remit: Domestic Remittance Service 04 Dec 2021

Zimbabwe Starts Administering COVID-19 Booster Shots 04 Dec 2021


More News


Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


