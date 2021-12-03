Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some [https://news.pindula.co.zw news as well].
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Dennis Sakupwanya is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Shamva Man Arrested For Kidnapping A 4-year-old Girl 04 Dec 2021
Malunga Says Former Minister Obert Mpofu Has Invaded Esidakeni Farm 04 Dec 2021
Zimbabwe Weather Report & Forecast: 04 To 06 December 2021 04 Dec 2021
Douglas Munatsi’s Death: Friends, Family Say He Could’ve Easily Escaped 04 Dec 2021
Zimbabwe: MPs Threaten To Reject The 2022 National Budget Proposal 04 Dec 2021
OneMoney Launches OneMoney Remit: Domestic Remittance Service 04 Dec 2021
Zimbabwe Starts Administering COVID-19 Booster Shots 04 Dec 2021
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.