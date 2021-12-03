Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • The late Dennis Sakupwanya

Dennis Sakupwanya is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him here

  • The late Douglas Munatsi

Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here

  • Barbara Rwodzi

Read about the new Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Family Arrested For Threatening To Assault Chief Chiweshe 03 Dec 2021

UPDATE On Zimbabwe’s New COVID-19 Guidelines 03 Dec 2021

Airlines To Zimbabwe Start Warning Passengers About New COVID-19 Guidelines 03 Dec 2021

Family Of Hwange Girl Who Succumbed To Underground Fire Burns Seek Assistance 03 Dec 2021

Recalled MDC Alliance MP Faces Eviction Over Rent Arrears 03 Dec 2021

Zambia Announces New Measures In The Wake Of Omicron 03 Dec 2021

Techzim Provides Business Airtime Top-up Services To Companies, NGOs & Schools 03 Dec 2021


