[[Dennis Sakupwanya]] is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Dennis_Sakupwanya?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
* [[File:Douglas-Munatsi.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |The late Douglas Munatsi]]
[[Douglas Munatsi]] the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
[[Douglas Munatsi]] the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Dennis Sakupwanya is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him here
Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here
Read about the new Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi here
Recent Zimbabwe News
President Signs Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill Into Law 04 Dec 2021
ZANU PF Supporters Protest Against ‘Corrupt Chadzamira’ 04 Dec 2021
Over 150 Covid-19 Omicron Variant Cases Recorded At Masvingo Teachers College 04 Dec 2021
South Africa: Banks Threaten To Freeze Accounts Of Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders 04 Dec 2021
Two Belgian Zoo Hippos Test Positive For COVID-19, Quarantined 04 Dec 2021
JUST IN: Dewa Mavhinga Has Died 04 Dec 2021
Senior Doctors Issue Warning As Zimbabwe Records Over 50 Cases Of The Omicron Variant 04 Dec 2021
Readers are finding these useful
Recently Updated
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.