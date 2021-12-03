Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
(2 intermediate revisions by the same user not shown)
Line 7: Line 7:
  
 
[[Dennis Sakupwanya]] is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Dennis_Sakupwanya?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
[[Dennis Sakupwanya]] is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Dennis_Sakupwanya?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
+
<br></br>
 
* [[File:Douglas-Munatsi.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |The late Douglas Munatsi]]
 
* [[File:Douglas-Munatsi.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |The late Douglas Munatsi]]
  
 
[[Douglas Munatsi]] the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
[[Douglas Munatsi]] the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 +
<br></br>
 +
*[[File:Rwodzi.jpeg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Barbara_Rwodzi Barbara Rwodzi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |Barbara Rwodzi]]
  
*[[File:Rwodzi.jpeg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Barbara_Rwodzi Barbara Rwodzi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |Barbara Rwodzi]
+
Read about the new Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry '''[[Barbara Rwodzi]]''' [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Barbara_Rwodzi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
 
Read about the new Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry '''[[Barbara Rwodzi]]''' [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Barbara_Rwodzi Barbara Rwodzi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
  
 
<!--
 
<!--

Revision as of 14:21, 3 December 2021

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • The late Dennis Sakupwanya

Dennis Sakupwanya is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him here

  • The late Douglas Munatsi

Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here

  • Barbara Rwodzi

Read about the new Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

President Signs Cyber Security and Data Protection Bill Into Law 04 Dec 2021

ZANU PF Supporters Protest Against ‘Corrupt Chadzamira’ 04 Dec 2021

Over 150 Covid-19 Omicron Variant Cases Recorded At Masvingo Teachers College 04 Dec 2021

South Africa: Banks Threaten To Freeze Accounts Of Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders 04 Dec 2021

Two Belgian Zoo Hippos Test Positive For COVID-19, Quarantined 04 Dec 2021

JUST IN: Dewa Mavhinga Has Died 04 Dec 2021

Senior Doctors Issue Warning As Zimbabwe Records Over 50 Cases Of The Omicron Variant 04 Dec 2021


More News


Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

    More Recently Updated Profiles

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=112878"