[[Dennis Sakupwanya]] is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Dennis_Sakupwanya?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
* [[File:Douglas-Munatsi.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |The late Douglas Munatsi]]
[[Douglas Munatsi]] the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
*[[File:Rwodzi.jpeg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Barbara_Rwodzi Barbara Rwodzi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |Barbara Rwodzi]]
Read about the new Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry '''[[Barbara Rwodzi]]''' [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Barbara_Rwodzi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Dennis Sakupwanya is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him here
Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here
Read about the new Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Snubbed Chinomona Accuses Matsikenyere Of Incompetence 05 Dec 2021
ED Bodyguards Assault Harare Motorist 05 Dec 2021
Chamisa: I’m Ready To Govern And Deliver Happiness To Zimbabweans 05 Dec 2021
Late ZIDA CEO Douglas Munatsi Burial Set For Sunday 05 Dec 2021
Coronavirus: Schools To Remain Open – Govt 05 Dec 2021
Human Rights Watch Mourns Dewa Mavhinga 05 Dec 2021
Mnangagwa Loyalists Plot Chiwenga Ouster 05 Dec 2021
