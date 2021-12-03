Pindula

*[[File:Rwodzi.jpeg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Barbara_Rwodzi Barbara Rwodzi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |Barbara Rwodzi]]
  
Read about the new Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry '''[[Barbara Rwodzi]]''' [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Barbara_Rwodzi Barbara Rwodzi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
Read about the new Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry '''[[Barbara Rwodzi]]''' [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Barbara_Rwodzi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
  
 
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • The late Dennis Sakupwanya

Dennis Sakupwanya is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him here

  • The late Douglas Munatsi

Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here

  • Barbara Rwodzi

Read about the new Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Thai Govt Reprimands Newspaper Over “Hunts Africans” Headline 05 Dec 2021

Police Hunt For Cop Killers 05 Dec 2021

Mapeza Names 40-man Provisional Squad For AFCON Finals 05 Dec 2021

FC Platinum, Ngezi In Chibuku Super Cup Final Showdown 05 Dec 2021

COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Start 05 Dec 2021

“Munyu Hauchavavi” Cop Fined ZWL$300 05 Dec 2021

Snubbed Chinomona Accuses Matsikenyere Of Incompetence 05 Dec 2021


Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


