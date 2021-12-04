Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
* [[File:Dennis Sakupwanya.jpg|thumb|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Dennis_Sakupwanya?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|The late Dennis Sakupwanya]]
Latest revision as of 06:04, 4 December 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Award-winning Zimbabwean music legend Lovemore Majaivana is celebrating his birthday today. Majaivana quit music and moved to work in other jobs in the USA. Read more about him here
Dennis Sakupwanya is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him here
Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here
Read about the new Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Mutare Man Kidnapped, Drugged, Raped At Gunpoint 04 Dec 2021
The Memorial Of SB Moyo To Be Held In Mberengwa This Saturday 04 Dec 2021
Chinese Miner Buries Mutare Man Alive 04 Dec 2021
Zimbabwe Coronavirus 03 December 2021: COVID-19 Cases Continue Rising 04 Dec 2021
ZIFA Board Back In Office, Speaks On AFCON Finals, Khama Billiat – FULL TEXT 03 Dec 2021
FIFA Dismisses Bafana Bafana’s Protest Launched After Loss To Ghana 03 Dec 2021
Marvelous Nakamba Wins Aston Villa’s Player Of The Month Award 03 Dec 2021
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.