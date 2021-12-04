Pindula

==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
 
*[[File:Majaivana.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Lovemore_Majaivana?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Lovemore Majaivana]]
Award-winning Zimbabwean music legend [[Lovemore Majaivana]] is celebrating his birthday today. Majaivana quit music and moved to work in other jobs in the USA. Read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Lovemore_Majaivana?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
  
 
* [[File:Dennis Sakupwanya.jpg|thumb|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Dennis_Sakupwanya?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|The late Dennis Sakupwanya]]
 
Latest revision as of 06:04, 4 December 2021

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Lovemore Majaivana

Award-winning Zimbabwean music legend Lovemore Majaivana is celebrating his birthday today. Majaivana quit music and moved to work in other jobs in the USA. Read more about him here

  • The late Dennis Sakupwanya

Dennis Sakupwanya is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone. You can read more about him here

  • The late Douglas Munatsi

Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here

  • Barbara Rwodzi

Read about the new Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Barbara Rwodzi here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Mutare Man Kidnapped, Drugged, Raped At Gunpoint 04 Dec 2021

The Memorial Of SB Moyo To Be Held In Mberengwa This Saturday 04 Dec 2021

Chinese Miner Buries Mutare Man Alive 04 Dec 2021

Zimbabwe Coronavirus 03 December 2021: COVID-19 Cases Continue Rising 04 Dec 2021

ZIFA Board Back In Office, Speaks On AFCON Finals, Khama Billiat – FULL TEXT 03 Dec 2021

FIFA Dismisses Bafana Bafana’s Protest Launched After Loss To Ghana 03 Dec 2021

Marvelous Nakamba Wins Aston Villa’s Player Of The Month Award 03 Dec 2021


