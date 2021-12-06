Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Joseph Msika

The late Joseph Msika was born on this day in 1923. Msika served as Zimbabwe's Vice President until his death on 4 August 2009. Read more about him here

  • The late Dumiso Dabengwa

the late ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa was also born on this day in 1939. He was also a member of Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) officially until 2008 when he left to revive ZAPU political party. You can read more about him here

  • The late Douglas Munatsi

Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here

  • The late Pretty Xaba

The late actress Pretty Xaba known for her role as Mai Muvengwa in Studio 263 died on this day in 2014. Read about her here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

I Want To Become Prime Minister – Mwonzora 06 Dec 2021

Rains Expected Across Southern Zimbabwe 06 Dec 2021

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update: 05 December 2021 06 Dec 2021

Diasporan Gives Away His Wife To Neighbour 05 Dec 2021

Date Rape Cases On The Rise 05 Dec 2021

Harare Man Swallows Ecstasy Tablets To Evade Arrest 05 Dec 2021

Hwange Girl (8) Burnt By Coal Fire Buried 05 Dec 2021


