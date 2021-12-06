The late actress '''[[ Pretty Xaba ]]''' known for her role as Mai Muvengwa in [[Studio 263]] died on this day in 2014. Read about her [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Pretty_Xaba ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

Read about the new Deputy Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Industry '''[[ Barbara Rwodzi ]]''' [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Barbara_Rwodzi ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

[[Douglas Munatsi]] the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

the late [[ ZAPU]] leader [[Dumiso Dabengwa ]] was also born on this day in 1939. He was also a member of Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) officially until 2008 when he left to revive ZAPU political party . You can read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Dumiso_Dabengwa ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

[[ Dennis Sakupwanya ]] is a Zimbabwean businessman who was shot and killed in South Africa after he refused to hand over his cellphone . You can read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Dennis_Sakupwanya ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

The late [[ Joseph Msika ]] was born on this day in 1923. Msika served as Zimbabwe's Vice President until his death on 4 August 2009 . Read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Joseph_Msika ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

Award-winning Zimbabwean music legend [[ Lovemore Majaivana ]] is celebrating his birthday today. Majaivana quit music and moved to work in other jobs in the USA . Read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Lovemore_Majaivana ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

