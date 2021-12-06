Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 05:55, 6 December 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
The late Joseph Msika was born on this day in 1923. Msika served as Zimbabwe's Vice President until his death on 4 August 2009. Read more about him here
the late ZAPU leader Dumiso Dabengwa was also born on this day in 1939. He was also a member of Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) officially until 2008 when he left to revive ZAPU political party. You can read more about him here
Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here
The late actress Pretty Xaba known for her role as Mai Muvengwa in Studio 263 died on this day in 2014. Read about her here
Recent Zimbabwe News
I Want To Become Prime Minister – Mwonzora 06 Dec 2021
Rains Expected Across Southern Zimbabwe 06 Dec 2021
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update: 05 December 2021 06 Dec 2021
Diasporan Gives Away His Wife To Neighbour 05 Dec 2021
Date Rape Cases On The Rise 05 Dec 2021
Harare Man Swallows Ecstasy Tablets To Evade Arrest 05 Dec 2021
Hwange Girl (8) Burnt By Coal Fire Buried 05 Dec 2021
Readers are finding these useful
Recently Updated
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.