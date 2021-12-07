Pindula

The late [[Joseph Msika]] was born on this day in 1923. Msika served as Zimbabwe's Vice President until his death on 4 August 2009. Read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Joseph_Msika?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
Zimbabwe's first female judge President and former [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (ZEC) chairperson [[Rita Makarau]] is celebrating her birthday today. Read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Rita_Makarau?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
  
the late [[ZAPU]] leader [[Dumiso Dabengwa]] was also born on this day in 1939. He was also a member of Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) officially until 2008 when he left to revive ZAPU political party. You can read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Dumiso_Dabengwa?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
 
* [[File:Douglas-Munatsi.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |The late Douglas Munatsi]]
 
Line 16: Line 13:
 
[[Douglas Munatsi]] the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
[[Douglas Munatsi]] the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
*[[File:Pretty_xaba.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Pretty_Xaba?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |The late Pretty Xaba]]
 
  
The late actress '''[[Pretty Xaba]]''' known for her role as Mai Muvengwa in [[Studio 263]] died on this day in 2014. Read about her [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Pretty_Xaba?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
  
 
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Rita Makarau

Zimbabwe's first female judge President and former Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Rita Makarau is celebrating her birthday today. Read more about him here



  • The late Douglas Munatsi

Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Zim Dollar Fuel Rollout At Preparatory Stage – ZERA 07 Dec 2021

Benjani Set To Be Reappointed Warriors Assistant Coach 07 Dec 2021

Mashonaland East Leads In GBV Cases 07 Dec 2021

Special Permit Holders Engage SA Govt Over “Stringent” Requirements 07 Dec 2021

Plot To Derail Chamisa’s Midlands Tour Exposed 07 Dec 2021

Pioneer Foods Recalls Nut Products Over Bacteria Contamination 06 Dec 2021

Munetsi Ruled Out Of AFCON Due To Injury 06 Dec 2021


More News


