The late actress '''[[Pretty Xaba]]''' known for her role as Mai Muvengwa in [[Studio 263]] died on this day in 2014. Read about her [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Pretty_Xaba?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

[[Douglas Munatsi]] the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

the late [[ZAPU]] leader [[Dumiso Dabengwa]] was also born on this day in 1939. He was also a member of Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front (Zanu-PF) officially until 2008 when he left to revive ZAPU political party. You can read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Dumiso_Dabengwa?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

Zimbabwe's first female judge President and former [[Zimbabwe Electoral Commission]] (ZEC) chairperson [[ Rita Makarau ]] is celebrating her birthday today . Read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Rita_Makarau ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

The late [[ Joseph Msika ]] was born on this day in 1923. Msika served as Zimbabwe's Vice President until his death on 4 August 2009 . Read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Joseph_Msika ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

