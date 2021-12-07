Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
* [[File:Douglas-Munatsi.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |The late Douglas Munatsi]]
* [[File:Douglas-Munatsi.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |The late Douglas Munatsi]]
[[Douglas Munatsi]] the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
[[Douglas Munatsi]] the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Douglas_Munatsi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
<br></br>
<br></br>
Latest revision as of 05:02, 7 December 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Zimbabwe's first female judge President and former Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Rita Makarau is celebrating her birthday today.
Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson.
Recent Zimbabwe News
Zim Dollar Fuel Rollout At Preparatory Stage – ZERA 07 Dec 2021
Benjani Set To Be Reappointed Warriors Assistant Coach 07 Dec 2021
Mashonaland East Leads In GBV Cases 07 Dec 2021
Special Permit Holders Engage SA Govt Over “Stringent” Requirements 07 Dec 2021
Plot To Derail Chamisa’s Midlands Tour Exposed 07 Dec 2021
Pioneer Foods Recalls Nut Products Over Bacteria Contamination 06 Dec 2021
Munetsi Ruled Out Of AFCON Due To Injury 06 Dec 2021
Readers are finding these useful
Recently Updated
More Recently Updated Profiles
