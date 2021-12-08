Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Kukurigo Updates founding editor Edmund Kudzayi is celebrating his birthday today. He is a former editor for the state-run weekly newspaper Sunday Mail. Read more about him here
Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Vacancy: Nutritionist 07 Dec 2021
Govt May Bar Unvaccinated People From Using ZUPCO 07 Dec 2021
Kenyan Cop Goes On Shooting Spree After Killing Wife 07 Dec 2021
Citizens Call For The Scrapping Of Cellphone Levy 07 Dec 2021
Non Renewal Of SA Special Permits Could Fuel Crime In Zimbabwe – Councillor 07 Dec 2021
Paradza Warns Journalists Against Soliciting Bribes 07 Dec 2021
MSU Imposes Mandatory Vaccination Policy 07 Dec 2021
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
