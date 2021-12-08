Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Edmund Kudzayi

Kukurigo Updates founding editor Edmund Kudzayi is celebrating his birthday today. He is a former editor for the state-run weekly newspaper Sunday Mail. Read more about him here



  • The late Douglas Munatsi

Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Vacancy: Nutritionist 07 Dec 2021

Govt May Bar Unvaccinated People From Using ZUPCO 07 Dec 2021

Kenyan Cop Goes On Shooting Spree After Killing Wife 07 Dec 2021

Citizens Call For The Scrapping Of Cellphone Levy 07 Dec 2021

Non Renewal Of SA Special Permits Could Fuel Crime In Zimbabwe – Councillor 07 Dec 2021

Paradza Warns Journalists Against Soliciting Bribes 07 Dec 2021

MSU Imposes Mandatory Vaccination Policy 07 Dec 2021


Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


