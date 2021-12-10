Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
|−
*[[File:
|+
*[[File:.|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|]]
|−
[[
|+
[[]] his . Read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
<br></br>
<br></br>
Latest revision as of 09:08, 10 December 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Joseph Nemaisa shot and killed three robbers at his house in Chadcombe. Read more about him here
Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Migrant Truck Crashes Killing 54 In Mexico 10 Dec 2021
Winky D Petitioned To Release An Album For Summer 10 Dec 2021
Winky D’s Njema Wins The 2021 Accountability Music Award 10 Dec 2021
South Africa: Man Sentenced To 3 Life Terms 10 Dec 2021
Motorist Robbed Of His Car By Passengers He Picked Along The Road 10 Dec 2021
Over 25 Suspects Wanted Over Murder Of 2 People In Shamva 10 Dec 2021
Doctors: “End The Rural-urban Divide In Accessing COVID-19 Vaccines” 10 Dec 2021
Readers are finding these useful
Recently Updated
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.