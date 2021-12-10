Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Joseph Nemaisa

Joseph Nemaisa shot and killed three robbers at his house in Chadcombe. Read more about him here



  • The late Douglas Munatsi

Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Migrant Truck Crashes Killing 54 In Mexico 10 Dec 2021

Winky D Petitioned To Release An Album For Summer 10 Dec 2021

Winky D’s Njema Wins The 2021 Accountability Music Award 10 Dec 2021

South Africa: Man Sentenced To 3 Life Terms 10 Dec 2021

Motorist Robbed Of His Car By Passengers He Picked Along The Road 10 Dec 2021

Over 25 Suspects Wanted Over Murder Of 2 People In Shamva 10 Dec 2021

Doctors: “End The Rural-urban Divide In Accessing COVID-19 Vaccines” 10 Dec 2021


