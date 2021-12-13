Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
*[[File:Joseph-Nemaisa.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Joseph_Nemaisa?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Joseph Nemaisa]]
Latest revision as of 08:01, 13 December 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
The late musician and war veteran Solomon Skuza was born on this day in 1956. He is the father of Chase Skuza who did a remix for the song Banolila featuring the talented dance group, Iyasa. Read more about Solomon Skuza here
Warriors and Wigan Athletic defender Tendayi Darikwa is celebrating his birthday today. Read more about him here
Joseph Nemaisa shot and killed three robbers at his house in Chadcombe. Read more about him here
Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Remains Of A 5-year-old Girl Found Scattered On Nyanga Mountain 13 Dec 2021
Machete And Spear-wielding Gang Arrested For Murder 13 Dec 2021
Mbare Woman Critical After Daughter Strikes Her With An Iron Bar 13 Dec 2021
South Africa: Fully Vaccinated Ramaphosa Tests Positive For Coronavirus 13 Dec 2021
Chamisa ‘Persuades’ Councillors To Pledge Allegiance 13 Dec 2021
Mnangagwa Stops Chinese Mining Companies From Displacing Communities 13 Dec 2021
e-Recruitment Of Registered General Nurse Training January 2022 Intake 13 Dec 2021
Readers are finding these useful
Recently Updated
More Recently Updated Profiles
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.