*[[File:Joseph-Nemaisa.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Joseph_Nemaisa?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Joseph Nemaisa]]
 
*[[File:Joseph-Nemaisa.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Joseph_Nemaisa?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Joseph Nemaisa]]

Latest revision as of 08:01, 13 December 2021

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Tendayi Darikwa

The late musician and war veteran Solomon Skuza was born on this day in 1956. He is the father of Chase Skuza who did a remix for the song Banolila featuring the talented dance group, Iyasa. Read more about Solomon Skuza here

  • Tendayi Darikwa

Warriors and Wigan Athletic defender Tendayi Darikwa is celebrating his birthday today. Read more about him here

  • Joseph Nemaisa

Joseph Nemaisa shot and killed three robbers at his house in Chadcombe. Read more about him here



  • The late Douglas Munatsi

Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Remains Of A 5-year-old Girl Found Scattered On Nyanga Mountain 13 Dec 2021

Machete And Spear-wielding Gang Arrested For Murder 13 Dec 2021

Mbare Woman Critical After Daughter Strikes Her With An Iron Bar 13 Dec 2021

South Africa: Fully Vaccinated Ramaphosa Tests Positive For Coronavirus 13 Dec 2021

Chamisa ‘Persuades’ Councillors To Pledge Allegiance 13 Dec 2021

Mnangagwa Stops Chinese Mining Companies From Displacing Communities 13 Dec 2021

e-Recruitment Of Registered General Nurse Training January 2022 Intake 13 Dec 2021


