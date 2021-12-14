Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 07:49, 14 December 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri is celebrating her birthday today. Read more Oppah Muchinguris biography here
The first black judge and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe Enoch Dumbutshena died on this day in 2000. Read more about him here
Joseph Nemaisa shot and killed three robbers at his house in Chadcombe. Read more about him here
Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Dynamos Legend, Chirambadare Sodomy Case Deferred To 2022 14 Dec 2021
Brentford vs Manchester United Match Postponed Due To Coronavirus 14 Dec 2021
Govt Announces Online Passport (E-Passport) Application Fees 14 Dec 2021
Heavy Rainfall Expected Later This Week – Met Department 14 Dec 2021
Glen View, Budiriro Prone To Another Cholera Outbreak 14 Dec 2021
Schools Urged To Commercialise Education 14 Dec 2021
South African Banks To Keep Special Permit Holders’ Accounts Open 14 Dec 2021
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.