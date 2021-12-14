Pindula

Latest revision as of 07:49, 14 December 2021

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Oppah Muchinguri

Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri is celebrating her birthday today. Read more Oppah Muchinguris biography here

  • Enoch Dumbutshena

The first black judge and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe Enoch Dumbutshena died on this day in 2000. Read more about him here

  • Joseph Nemaisa

Joseph Nemaisa shot and killed three robbers at his house in Chadcombe. Read more about him here



  • The late Douglas Munatsi

Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Dynamos Legend, Chirambadare Sodomy Case Deferred To 2022 14 Dec 2021

Brentford vs Manchester United Match Postponed Due To Coronavirus 14 Dec 2021

Govt Announces Online Passport (E-Passport) Application Fees 14 Dec 2021

Heavy Rainfall Expected Later This Week – Met Department 14 Dec 2021

Glen View, Budiriro Prone To Another Cholera Outbreak 14 Dec 2021

Schools Urged To Commercialise Education 14 Dec 2021

South African Banks To Keep Special Permit Holders’ Accounts Open 14 Dec 2021


