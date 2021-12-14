Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
 
Line 4: Line 4:
 
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
 
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
  
*[[File:File:Oppah-Muchinguri.jpg|left|300px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Oppah_Muchinguri?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Oppah Muchinguri]]
+
*[[File:Oppah-Muchinguri.jpg|left|300px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Oppah_Muchinguri?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Oppah Muchinguri]]
  
 
Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs '''Oppah Muchinguri''' is celebrating her birthday today. Read more '''Oppah Muchinguri'''s biography [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Oppah_Muchinguri?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs '''Oppah Muchinguri''' is celebrating her birthday today. Read more '''Oppah Muchinguri'''s biography [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Oppah_Muchinguri?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

Latest revision as of 07:49, 14 December 2021

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Oppah Muchinguri

Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri is celebrating her birthday today. Read more Oppah Muchinguris biography here

  • Enoch Dumbutshena

The first black judge and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe Enoch Dumbutshena died on this day in 2000. Read more about him here

  • Joseph Nemaisa

Joseph Nemaisa shot and killed three robbers at his house in Chadcombe. Read more about him here



  • The late Douglas Munatsi

Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

WATCH: South Africa Clarifies Zimbabwean Exemption Permits 15 Dec 2021

Mangudya Suspends RBZ Forex Auction With Immediate Effect 15 Dec 2021

Sergio Aguero Has Announced His Retirement From Football 15 Dec 2021

English Premier League Results, Updates 15 Dec 2021

Mliswa Criticises Government’s Move To ‘Cancel Valid Passports’ 15 Dec 2021

ZESA Update On Restoration Of Power Supply 15 Dec 2021

Nearly 63k Arrested Under Operation No To Machete Gangs 15 Dec 2021


More News


Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

    More Recently Updated Profiles

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=113070"