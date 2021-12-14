Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs '''Oppah Muchinguri''' is celebrating her birthday today. Read more '''Oppah Muchinguri'''s biography [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Oppah_Muchinguri?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri is celebrating her birthday today. Read more Oppah Muchinguris biography here
The first black judge and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe Enoch Dumbutshena died on this day in 2000. Read more about him here
Joseph Nemaisa shot and killed three robbers at his house in Chadcombe. Read more about him here
Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
WATCH: South Africa Clarifies Zimbabwean Exemption Permits 15 Dec 2021
Mangudya Suspends RBZ Forex Auction With Immediate Effect 15 Dec 2021
Sergio Aguero Has Announced His Retirement From Football 15 Dec 2021
English Premier League Results, Updates 15 Dec 2021
Mliswa Criticises Government’s Move To ‘Cancel Valid Passports’ 15 Dec 2021
ZESA Update On Restoration Of Power Supply 15 Dec 2021
Nearly 63k Arrested Under Operation No To Machete Gangs 15 Dec 2021
Recently Updated
