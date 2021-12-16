On 14 December 2021, Mai Titi's husband Tinashe Maphosa paid lobola for her at an undisclosed location in Zimbabwe. The occasion was graced by Madam Boss who was also part of the Roora Squad . Read more about the lobola process [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Mai_Titi ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

The first black judge and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Zimbabwe Enoch Dumbutshena died on this day in 2000.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa collapsed and crashed her head against the stairs as she left the Harare Magistrates Court Wednesday afternoon.

Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs Oppah Muchinguri is celebrating her birthday today.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa collapsed and crashed her head against the stairs as she left the Harare Magistrates Court Wednesday afternoon.

Joseph Nemaisa shot and killed three robbers at his house in Chadcombe.







Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson.









