Latest revision as of 07:30, 16 December 2021

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Marry Chiwenga

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa collapsed and crashed her head against the stairs as she left the Harare Magistrates Court Wednesday afternoon. Read more of Marry Chiwengas biography here

  • Mai Titi

On 14 December 2021, Mai Titi's husband Tinashe Maphosa paid lobola for her at an undisclosed location in Zimbabwe. The occasion was graced by Madam Boss who was also part of the Roora Squad. Read more about the lobola process here

  • Joseph Nemaisa

Joseph Nemaisa shot and killed three robbers at his house in Chadcombe. Read more about him here



  • The late Douglas Munatsi

Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Chadcombe Robbery: Police Question Freeman 16 Dec 2021

WATCH: Sergio Aguero’s Emotional Retirement Speech 16 Dec 2021

Duo Arrested For Murder At A Beer Binge 16 Dec 2021

Woman Arrested For Smuggling Her Late Husband’s Isuzu Double Cab 16 Dec 2021

Zimbabwe Coronavirus Update 15 December 2021: COVID-19 Deaths Spike 16 Dec 2021

Army Truck Heading To ED’s Launch Of A Garden Overturns Killing 2 Soldiers 15 Dec 2021

Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Knighted 15 Dec 2021


