Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Vice President Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife Marry Mubaiwa collapsed and crashed her head against the stairs as she left the Harare Magistrates Court Wednesday afternoon. Read more of Marry Chiwengas biography here
On 14 December 2021, Mai Titi's husband Tinashe Maphosa paid lobola for her at an undisclosed location in Zimbabwe. The occasion was graced by Madam Boss who was also part of the Roora Squad. Read more about the lobola process here
Joseph Nemaisa shot and killed three robbers at his house in Chadcombe. Read more about him here
Douglas Munatsi the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson. You can read about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Chadcombe Robbery: Police Question Freeman 16 Dec 2021
WATCH: Sergio Aguero’s Emotional Retirement Speech 16 Dec 2021
Duo Arrested For Murder At A Beer Binge 16 Dec 2021
Woman Arrested For Smuggling Her Late Husband’s Isuzu Double Cab 16 Dec 2021
Zimbabwe Coronavirus Update 15 December 2021: COVID-19 Deaths Spike 16 Dec 2021
Army Truck Heading To ED’s Launch Of A Garden Overturns Killing 2 Soldiers 15 Dec 2021
Formula 1 Champion Lewis Hamilton Knighted 15 Dec 2021
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.