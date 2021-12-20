Zimdancehall musician '''Jah Master''' of ''Hello Mwari'' fame is celebrating his birthday today . You can read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Jah_Master ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

[[Douglas Munatsi]] the CEO of the Zimbabwe Investment and Development Agency, died in a house fire on 29 November 2021. Police said they were investigating the fire as possible arson . You can read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Douglas_Munatsi ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

[[Joseph Nemaisa]] shot and killed three robbers at his house in Chadcombe. Read more about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Joseph_Nemaisa ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

Chief Murinye (born Ephias Munodawafa) has been in the news for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and the government . Read about his alleged corruption and not paying his workers [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Chief_Murinye ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

On 14 December 2021, Mai Titi's husband Tinashe Maphosa paid lobola for her at an undisclosed location in Zimbabwe. The occasion was graced by Madam Boss who was also part of the Roora Squad . Read more about the lobola process [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Mai_Titi?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

Lawyer, politician and commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, ''' Jessie Majome ''' is celebrating her birthday today . Read more about ''' Jessie Majome '''s biography [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Jessie_Majome ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga ' s estranged wife ''' Marry Mubaiwa '' ' collapsed and crashed her head against the stairs as she left the Harare Magistrates Court Wednesday afternoon . Read more of ''' Marry Chiwenga '''s biography [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Marry_Chiwenga ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

