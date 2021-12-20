Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 10:05, 20 December 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Lawyer, politician and commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Jessie Majome is celebrating her birthday today. Read more about Jessie Majomes biography here
Chief Murinye (born Ephias Munodawafa) has been in the news for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and the government. Read about his alleged corruption and not paying his workers here
Zimdancehall musician Jah Master of Hello Mwari fame is celebrating his birthday today. You can read about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
ZETDC Apologises For Power Outages In Harare And Chitungwiza 20 Dec 2021
Magaisa Responds To Mugabe’s Nephew, Says “You Have Not Changed” 20 Dec 2021
Over 1 Million Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Prevention Measures 20 Dec 2021
COVID-19 Positive Pupils To Remain In School Quarantine 20 Dec 2021
G40 Kingpins Gang Up On Magaisa After Stinging BSR 20 Dec 2021
6 Men Who Stripped Naked, Robbed CAG Bus Passengers Arrested 20 Dec 2021
Apostolic Sect Pledges To Vote For ZANU PF 20 Dec 2021
