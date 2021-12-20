Pindula

Chief Murinye (born Ephias Munodawafa) has been in the news for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and the government. Read about his alleged corruption and not paying his workers [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Chief_Murinye?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
 
* [[File:Hello_Mwari_Jah_Master_Phone.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Jah_Master?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage |Jah Master]]
 
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Marry Chiwenga

Lawyer, politician and commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Jessie Majome is celebrating her birthday today. Read more about Jessie Majomes biography here

  • Mai Titi

Chief Murinye (born Ephias Munodawafa) has been in the news for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and the government. Read about his alleged corruption and not paying his workers here

  • Jah Master

Zimdancehall musician Jah Master of Hello Mwari fame is celebrating his birthday today. You can read about him here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Coronavirus Cripples Parirenyatwa Hospital As 436 Workers Isolate 20 Dec 2021

Bus Operators Introduce Metal Detectors 20 Dec 2021

ZETDC Apologises For Power Outages In Harare And Chitungwiza 20 Dec 2021

Magaisa Responds To Mugabe’s Nephew, Says “You Have Not Changed” 20 Dec 2021

Over 1 Million Arrested For Violating COVID-19 Prevention Measures 20 Dec 2021

COVID-19 Positive Pupils To Remain In School Quarantine 20 Dec 2021

G40 Kingpins Gang Up On Magaisa After Stinging BSR 20 Dec 2021


Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


