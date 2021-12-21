Pindula

Latest revision as of 12:44, 21 December 2021

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Marry Chiwenga

Denver Mukamba is celebrating his birthday today. Read more about Denver Mukambas biography here

  • Mai Titi

Chief Murinye (born Ephias Munodawafa) has been in the news for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and the government. Read about his alleged corruption and not paying his workers here

  • Jah Master

Zimdancehall musician Jah Master of Hello Mwari fame is celebrating his birthday today. You can read about him here


Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

70 Killed By Wild Animals In 2021 21 Dec 2021

ZIFA Announces Provisional Warriors Squad For AFCON Finals 21 Dec 2021

Chief Bere (85) Has Died 21 Dec 2021

95 Cattle Worth US$60 000 Stolen From CSC Farm 21 Dec 2021

Motorist Dies After Mercedes Benz Vehicle Falls From Flyover 21 Dec 2021

Zimbabwe Pressuring South Africa To Reverse Special Permit Cancellation 21 Dec 2021

Mwazha Church Tells Congregants To Vote ZANU PF Or Face Expulsion 21 Dec 2021


