==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
Marry Chiwenga
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Denver Mukamba is celebrating his birthday today. Read more about Denver Mukambas biography here
Chief Murinye (born Ephias Munodawafa) has been in the news for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and the government. Read about his alleged corruption and not paying his workers here
Zimdancehall musician Jah Master of Hello Mwari fame is celebrating his birthday today. You can read about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
70 Killed By Wild Animals In 2021 21 Dec 2021
ZIFA Announces Provisional Warriors Squad For AFCON Finals 21 Dec 2021
Chief Bere (85) Has Died 21 Dec 2021
95 Cattle Worth US$60 000 Stolen From CSC Farm 21 Dec 2021
Motorist Dies After Mercedes Benz Vehicle Falls From Flyover 21 Dec 2021
Zimbabwe Pressuring South Africa To Reverse Special Permit Cancellation 21 Dec 2021
Mwazha Church Tells Congregants To Vote ZANU PF Or Face Expulsion 21 Dec 2021
