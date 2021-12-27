Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
|−
*[[File:
|+
*[[File:.|left||link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|]]
|−
'''
|+
'''''' is . Read more about ''''''s biography [https://www.pindula.co.zw/?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
<br></br>
<br></br>
Latest revision as of 07:12, 27 December 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Roki is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage. Read more about Rokis biography here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Harare Shuts Down Nine Clinics 27 Dec 2021
Hwange Seeks Twinning Deal With Namibian Town 27 Dec 2021
“Leave Mnangagwa Out Of Your Issues”, ZANU PF Tells Marry Chiwenga 27 Dec 2021
Warriors Start Training For AFCON 27 Dec 2021
All-night Prayer Meetings, Cross-over Parties Banned 27 Dec 2021
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update 26 December 2021 27 Dec 2021
Drunk Roki Falls On Stage Attracting The Wrath Of Fans 26 Dec 2021
Readers are finding these useful
Recently Updated
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.