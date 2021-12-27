Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Roki

Roki is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage. Read more about Rokis biography here





Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Harare Shuts Down Nine Clinics 27 Dec 2021

Hwange Seeks Twinning Deal With Namibian Town 27 Dec 2021

“Leave Mnangagwa Out Of Your Issues”, ZANU PF Tells Marry Chiwenga 27 Dec 2021

Warriors Start Training For AFCON 27 Dec 2021

All-night Prayer Meetings, Cross-over Parties Banned 27 Dec 2021

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update 26 December 2021 27 Dec 2021

Drunk Roki Falls On Stage Attracting The Wrath Of Fans 26 Dec 2021


