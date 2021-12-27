Zimdancehall musician '''Jah Master''' of ''Hello Mwari'' fame is celebrating his birthday today. You can read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Jah_Master?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

Chief Murinye (born Ephias Munodawafa) has been in the news for his criticism of the corruption in Zanu-PF and the government. Read about his alleged corruption and not paying his workers [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Chief_Murinye?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

''' Roki ''' is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage . Read more about ''' Roki '''s biography [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Roki ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

''' Denver Mukamba ''' is celebrating his birthday today . Read more about ''' Denver Mukamba '''s biography [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Denver_Mukamba ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Featured Profiles Featured Profiles

Roki is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage. Read more about Rokis biography here













Recent Zimbabwe News Recent Zimbabwe News

27 Dec 2021 27 Dec 2021 27 Dec 2021 27 Dec 2021 27 Dec 2021 27 Dec 2021 26 Dec 2021



More News





Readers are finding these useful

More Recently Updated Profiles

Useful Pages

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.



