Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Sirizani Butau is in the news for rescuing people who were trapped in a Beta bus that was in flames after being involved in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker about 20 km outside Mutare on 24 December 2021.
Roki is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage.
Recent Zimbabwe News
South Africa’s Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update – 28 December 2021 29 Dec 2021
Final Warriors AFCON Finals Squad To Be Announced Wednesday – ZIFA 29 Dec 2021
Ferran Torres Leaves Manchester City, Completes Permanent Move To Barcelona 29 Dec 2021
UK: Over 500 Children Admitted With COVID-19 29 Dec 2021
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update 28 December 2021 29 Dec 2021
FULL TEXT: Police Release Festive Season Accident Statistics 28 Dec 2021
Police Arrest 3 Robbers Who Shot Dead 10-month-old Baby 28 Dec 2021
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.