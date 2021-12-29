Pindula

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Sirizani Butau

Sirizani Butau is in the news for rescuing people who were trapped in a Beta bus that was in flames after being involved in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker about 20 km outside Mutare on 24 December 2021. Read about him here

  • Roki

Roki is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage. Read more about Rokis biography here





Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

South Africa’s Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update – 28 December 2021 29 Dec 2021

Final Warriors AFCON Finals Squad To Be Announced Wednesday – ZIFA 29 Dec 2021

Ferran Torres Leaves Manchester City, Completes Permanent Move To Barcelona 29 Dec 2021

UK: Over 500 Children Admitted With COVID-19 29 Dec 2021

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update 28 December 2021 29 Dec 2021

FULL TEXT: Police Release Festive Season Accident Statistics 28 Dec 2021

Police Arrest 3 Robbers Who Shot Dead 10-month-old Baby 28 Dec 2021


