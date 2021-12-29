'''Roki''' is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage. Read more about '''Roki'''s biography [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Roki?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

'''Roki''' is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage. Read more about '''Roki'''s biography [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Roki?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

'''Sirizani Butau''' is in the news for rescuing people who were trapped in a Beta bus that was in flames after being involved in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker about 20 km outside Mutare on 24 December 2021. Read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Sirizani_Butau?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Featured Profiles Featured Profiles

Sirizani Butau is in the news for rescuing people who were trapped in a Beta bus that was in flames after being involved in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker about 20 km outside Mutare on 24 December 2021. Read about him here

Roki is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage. Read more about Rokis biography here













Recent Zimbabwe News Recent Zimbabwe News

29 Dec 2021 29 Dec 2021 29 Dec 2021 29 Dec 2021 29 Dec 2021 28 Dec 2021 28 Dec 2021



More News





Readers are finding these useful

More Recently Updated Profiles

Useful Pages

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.



