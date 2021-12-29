Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 14:38, 29 December 2021
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Highlanders Football Club President Ndumiso Gumede has died. Details surrounding his demise are unavailable at the moment. Read more about Ndumiso Gumede here
Sirizani Butau is in the news for rescuing people who were trapped in a Beta bus that was in flames after being involved in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker about 20 km outside Mutare on 24 December 2021. Read about him here
Roki is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage. Read more about Rokis biography here
Recent Zimbabwe News
No Coalition Will Succeed With Glory Hunters – Chari 29 Dec 2021
Hakainde Hichilema Scraps Fees For Public Schools In Zambia 29 Dec 2021
The Politically Homeless Mustn’t Overestimate Their Worth – Magaisa 29 Dec 2021
Legendary Former Highlanders Chairman Ndumiso Gumede Has Died 29 Dec 2021
RBZ Authorises Ecocash To Exempt Sirizani Butau From Limits Till End Of March 29 Dec 2021
FULL LIIST: Harare City Announces Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination And Testing Programme 29 Dec 2021
AFCON: Midfield Is Weak, Khama Billiat Is Needed – Fans Respond To Mapeza’s Warriors Squad 29 Dec 2021
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.