Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
 
Line 3: Line 3:
  
 
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
 
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
 +
 +
*[[File:Ndumiso_Gumede.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Ndumiso_Gumede?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Ndumiso Gumede]]
 +
 +
[[Highlanders Football Club]] President Ndumiso Gumede has died. Details surrounding his demise are unavailable at the moment. Read more about Ndumiso Gumede [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Ndumiso_Gumede?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
  
 
*[[File:Sirizani-Butau-a-truck-driver-hails-a-hero.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Sirizani_Butau?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Sirizani Butau]]
 
*[[File:Sirizani-Butau-a-truck-driver-hails-a-hero.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Sirizani_Butau?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Sirizani Butau]]

Latest revision as of 14:38, 29 December 2021

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Ndumiso Gumede

Highlanders Football Club President Ndumiso Gumede has died. Details surrounding his demise are unavailable at the moment. Read more about Ndumiso Gumede here

  • Sirizani Butau

Sirizani Butau is in the news for rescuing people who were trapped in a Beta bus that was in flames after being involved in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker about 20 km outside Mutare on 24 December 2021. Read about him here

  • Roki

Roki is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage. Read more about Rokis biography here





Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

No Coalition Will Succeed With Glory Hunters – Chari 29 Dec 2021

Hakainde Hichilema Scraps Fees For Public Schools In Zambia 29 Dec 2021

The Politically Homeless Mustn’t Overestimate Their Worth – Magaisa 29 Dec 2021

Legendary Former Highlanders Chairman Ndumiso Gumede Has Died 29 Dec 2021

RBZ Authorises Ecocash To Exempt Sirizani Butau From Limits Till End Of March 29 Dec 2021

FULL LIIST: Harare City Announces Mobile COVID-19 Vaccination And Testing Programme 29 Dec 2021

AFCON: Midfield Is Weak, Khama Billiat Is Needed – Fans Respond To Mapeza’s Warriors Squad 29 Dec 2021


More News


Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

    More Recently Updated Profiles

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=113603"