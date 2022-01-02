See the top 50 songs on [[Radio Zimbabwe]] as voted by the listeners. See the list [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Radio_Zimbabwe_Top_50_2021?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here].

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Featured Profiles Featured Profiles

See the top 50 songs on Radio Zimbabwe as voted by the listeners. See the list here.

Highlanders Football Club President Ndumiso Gumede has died. Details surrounding his demise are unavailable at the moment. Read more about Ndumiso Gumede here

Sirizani Butau is in the news for rescuing people who were trapped in a Beta bus that was in flames after being involved in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker about 20 km outside Mutare on 24 December 2021. Read about him here

Roki is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage. Read more about Rokis biography here













Recent Zimbabwe News Recent Zimbabwe News

02 Jan 2022 02 Jan 2022 02 Jan 2022 02 Jan 2022 02 Jan 2022 02 Jan 2022 02 Jan 2022



More News





Readers are finding these useful

More Recently Updated Profiles

Useful Pages

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.



