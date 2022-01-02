Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
See the top 50 songs on Radio Zimbabwe as voted by the listeners. See the list here.
Highlanders Football Club President Ndumiso Gumede has died. Details surrounding his demise are unavailable at the moment. Read more about Ndumiso Gumede here
Sirizani Butau is in the news for rescuing people who were trapped in a Beta bus that was in flames after being involved in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker about 20 km outside Mutare on 24 December 2021. Read about him here
Roki is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage. Read more about Rokis biography here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Government Announces Robert Gabriel Mugabe Commendation Award For Service To Human Development 02 Jan 2022
Biti Criticises Minister Moyo For Suspending Mayor Mafume 02 Jan 2022
Woman Killed By Boyfriend For Turning Down Marriage Proposal 02 Jan 2022
Man Killed On Christmas Over A Plastic Cup 02 Jan 2022
South Africa’s Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update – 01 January 2022 02 Jan 2022
Police Arrest Duo Over Robbery And Kidnapping 02 Jan 2022
Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update 01 January 2022 02 Jan 2022
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.