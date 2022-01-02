Pindula

*[[File:Radio_Zimbabwe.png|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Radio_Zimbabwe_Top_50_2021?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 Songs]]
 +
 +
See the top 50 songs on [[Radio Zimbabwe]] as voted by the listeners. See the list [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Radio_Zimbabwe_Top_50_2021?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here].
  
 
*[[File:Ndumiso_Gumede.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Ndumiso_Gumede?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Ndumiso Gumede]]
 
*[[File:Ndumiso_Gumede.jpg|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Ndumiso_Gumede?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Ndumiso Gumede]]

Latest revision as of 09:34, 2 January 2022

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 Songs

See the top 50 songs on Radio Zimbabwe as voted by the listeners. See the list here.

  • Ndumiso Gumede

Highlanders Football Club President Ndumiso Gumede has died. Details surrounding his demise are unavailable at the moment. Read more about Ndumiso Gumede here

  • Sirizani Butau

Sirizani Butau is in the news for rescuing people who were trapped in a Beta bus that was in flames after being involved in a head-on collision with a fuel tanker about 20 km outside Mutare on 24 December 2021. Read about him here

  • Roki

Roki is reported to have gone on stage, visibly drunk and performed one song whose lyrics he struggled to recite before falling down and taken off the stage. Read more about Rokis biography here





Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Government Announces Robert Gabriel Mugabe Commendation Award For Service To Human Development 02 Jan 2022

Biti Criticises Minister Moyo For Suspending Mayor Mafume 02 Jan 2022

Woman Killed By Boyfriend For Turning Down Marriage Proposal 02 Jan 2022

Man Killed On Christmas Over A Plastic Cup 02 Jan 2022

South Africa’s Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update – 01 January 2022 02 Jan 2022

Police Arrest Duo Over Robbery And Kidnapping 02 Jan 2022

Zimbabwe Coronavirus/ COVID-19 Update 01 January 2022 02 Jan 2022


Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

