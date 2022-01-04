Pindula

==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
  
'''Oppah Muchinguri'''s daughter Tanya Rushesha celebrated her birthday on 3 January. Read more about her [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Tanya_Rushesha?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here].
  
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 Songs

Oppah Muchinguris daughter Tanya Rushesha celebrated her birthday on 3 January. Read more about her here.





Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

ZANU PF’s Chitando Faces Deportation From South Africa 04 Jan 2022

Chitungwiza Municipality Withdraws Demolition Order 04 Jan 2022

‘Sweet-talking’ Fraudster Targeted Borrowdale Residents 04 Jan 2022

Zimbabwe, Cameroon Friendly Match Cancelled 04 Jan 2022

Guns Seized During 2017 Coup Now Being Used In Armed Robberies, Ex-Minister Allege 04 Jan 2022

Teachers ‘Abandon’ Exam Classes Due To Incapacitation 04 Jan 2022

ZANU PF Supporters Threaten Another ‘Bhora Musango’ 04 Jan 2022


More News


Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


