Featured Profiles
Featured Profiles
*[[File:Tanya_Rushesha.jpg|left|
Oppah Muchinguris daughter Tanya Rushesha celebrated her birthday on 3 January.
'''Oppah Muchinguri'''s daughter Tanya Rushesha celebrated her birthday on 3 January. Read more about her [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Tanya_Rushesha?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here].
'''Oppah Muchinguri'''s daughter Tanya Rushesha celebrated her birthday on 3 January. Read more about her [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Tanya_Rushesha?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here].
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Oppah Muchinguris daughter Tanya Rushesha celebrated her birthday on 3 January. Read more about her here.
Recent Zimbabwe News
Transformer Thief Electrocuted In Beatrice 04 Jan 2022
Air Zimbabwe Plans Route Expansion 04 Jan 2022
Kadewere, Moyo Join Warriors Squad In Cameroon 04 Jan 2022
ZIMRA Acting Commissioner General, Rameck Masaire, Retires 04 Jan 2022
ZANU PF’s Chitando Faces Deportation From South Africa 04 Jan 2022
Chitungwiza Municipality Withdraws Demolition Order 04 Jan 2022
‘Sweet-talking’ Fraudster Targeted Borrowdale Residents 04 Jan 2022
Recently Updated
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.