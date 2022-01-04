Pindula

*[[File:Tanya_Rushesha.jpg|left|4000px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Tanya_Rushesha?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 Songs]]
*[[File:Tanya_Rushesha.jpg|thumb|left||link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Tanya_Rushesha?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 Songs]]
  
 
'''Oppah Muchinguri'''s daughter Tanya Rushesha celebrated her birthday on 3 January. Read more about her [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Tanya_Rushesha?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here].
 
'''Oppah Muchinguri'''s daughter Tanya Rushesha celebrated her birthday on 3 January. Read more about her [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Tanya_Rushesha?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here].

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Radio Zimbabwe Top 50 Songs

Oppah Muchinguris daughter Tanya Rushesha celebrated her birthday on 3 January. Read more about her here.





Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Transformer Thief Electrocuted In Beatrice 04 Jan 2022

Air Zimbabwe Plans Route Expansion 04 Jan 2022

Kadewere, Moyo Join Warriors Squad In Cameroon 04 Jan 2022

ZIMRA Acting Commissioner General, Rameck Masaire, Retires 04 Jan 2022

ZANU PF’s Chitando Faces Deportation From South Africa 04 Jan 2022

Chitungwiza Municipality Withdraws Demolition Order 04 Jan 2022

‘Sweet-talking’ Fraudster Targeted Borrowdale Residents 04 Jan 2022


