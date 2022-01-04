Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
Pindulaadmin (talk | contribs)
m
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
|−
*[[File:Tanya_Rushesha.jpg|thumb|left||link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Tanya_Rushesha?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|
|+
*[[File:Tanya_Rushesha.jpg|thumb|left||link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Tanya_Rushesha?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|]]
'''Oppah Muchinguri'''s daughter Tanya Rushesha celebrated her birthday on 3 January. Read more about her [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Tanya_Rushesha?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here].
'''Oppah Muchinguri'''s daughter Tanya Rushesha celebrated her birthday on 3 January. Read more about her [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Tanya_Rushesha?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here].
Latest revision as of 15:35, 4 January 2022
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Oppah Muchinguris daughter Tanya Rushesha celebrated her birthday on 3 January. Read more about her here.
Recent Zimbabwe News
Govt To Maintain ‘No Work, No Pay’ Policy As Teachers Plan Job Action 04 Jan 2022
Grade 7 Exam Markers Clash With ZIMSEC 04 Jan 2022
FULL TEXT: ZIMRA Appoints New Acting Commissioner-General 04 Jan 2022
Electrocuted Plumtree Boy (15) Appeals For Help 04 Jan 2022
Transformer Thief Electrocuted In Beatrice 04 Jan 2022
Air Zimbabwe Plans Route Expansion 04 Jan 2022
Kadewere, Moyo Join Warriors Squad In Cameroon 04 Jan 2022
Readers are finding these useful
Recently Updated
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.