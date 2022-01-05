Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Revision as of 10:22, 5 January 2022
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Oppah Muchinguris daughter Tanya Rushesha celebrated her birthday on 3 January. Read more about her here.
Tsitsi Masiyiwa, philanthropist and wife of Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa is celebrating her birthday today. Read about her here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Gilbert Nyambabvu Quits ZBC, Joins Destiny Media Group 05 Jan 2022
Ecobank Employees In Court After US$14 000 Vanishes From The Vault 05 Jan 2022
Zambia Ready To Contest AFCON Finals In Case FIFA Bans Zimbabwe 05 Jan 2022
Muskwe: Huge Honour To Represent Zimbabwe At AFCON 05 Jan 2022
ZERA Defers Reviewing Fuel Prices For January 2022 05 Jan 2022
ZANU PF Mash Central Officials Vow To Make Province Ungovernable 05 Jan 2022
PRAZ Opens Registration For Public Sector Suppliers 05 Jan 2022
Readers are finding these useful
Recently Updated
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.