Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"

Page Discussion
 
(One intermediate revision by the same user not shown)
Line 114: Line 114:
  
 
==Useful Pages==
 
==Useful Pages==
 +
*'''[https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v1G_EFMVtec&list=PLnsIUO2h0ugGXcsV19qQZtHYUQNW3n8uP Ndebele Video Lessons]'''
 
*'''[[Distances in Zimbabwe]]'''
 
*'''[[Distances in Zimbabwe]]'''
 
*'''[https://www.accuweather.com/en/zw/zimbabwe-weather The weather in Zimbabwe]'''
 
*'''[https://www.accuweather.com/en/zw/zimbabwe-weather The weather in Zimbabwe]'''
Line 125: Line 126:
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;
 
&nbsp;
 +
 
==Special Thanks==
 
==Special Thanks==
 
Pindula content is made possible by the work of [[Contributors | full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others]] who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.
 
Pindula content is made possible by the work of [[Contributors | full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others]] who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.

Latest revision as of 11:34, 5 January 2022

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Tsitsi Masiyiwa

Tsitsi Masiyiwa, philanthropist and wife of Econet founder Strive Masiyiwa is celebrating her birthday today. Read about her here





Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Gilbert Nyambabvu Quits ZBC, Joins Destiny Media Group 05 Jan 2022

Ecobank Employees In Court After US$14 000 Vanishes From The Vault 05 Jan 2022

Zambia Ready To Contest AFCON Finals In Case FIFA Bans Zimbabwe 05 Jan 2022

Muskwe: Huge Honour To Represent Zimbabwe At AFCON 05 Jan 2022

ZERA Defers Reviewing Fuel Prices For January 2022 05 Jan 2022

ZANU PF Mash Central Officials Vow To Make Province Ungovernable 05 Jan 2022

PRAZ Opens Registration For Public Sector Suppliers 05 Jan 2022


More News


Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

    More Recently Updated Profiles

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Welcome_to_Pindula&oldid=113831"