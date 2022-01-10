Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Featured Profiles


Latest revision as of 09:24, 10 January 2022
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Zimdancehall musician Killer T, is celebrating his birthday today. Read about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Chaos Rock New ZANU PF Mashonaland West Province Joint Council Inaugural Meeting 10 Jan 2022
Zimbabwean Teen Isaac Mabaya Makes Liverpool Bench 10 Jan 2022
Mutoko Villagers Being Evicted By Granite Mining Companies 10 Jan 2022
MDC Founding Member, Former MP, Former War Detainee Dies 10 Jan 2022
Mbudzi Interchange: Motorists Impatient As Congestion Intensifies 10 Jan 2022
Victoria Falls Hit By Flash Floods 10 Jan 2022
Nearly 90 000 Zimbabweans Arrested And Deported From South Africa 10 Jan 2022
Useful Pages
- Ndebele Video Lessons
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.