*[[File:Killer-T.jpg|thumb|left|200px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Killer_T?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Killer T]]
  
Zimdancehall musician '''Killer T''', is celebrating his birthday today. Read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Killer_T?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
  
  

Latest revision as of 09:24, 10 January 2022

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Killer T

Zimdancehall musician Killer T, is celebrating his birthday today. Read about him here





Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Chaos Rock New ZANU PF Mashonaland West Province Joint Council Inaugural Meeting 10 Jan 2022

Zimbabwean Teen Isaac Mabaya Makes Liverpool Bench 10 Jan 2022

Mutoko Villagers Being Evicted By Granite Mining Companies 10 Jan 2022

MDC Founding Member, Former MP, Former War Detainee Dies 10 Jan 2022

Mbudzi Interchange: Motorists Impatient As Congestion Intensifies 10 Jan 2022

Victoria Falls Hit By Flash Floods 10 Jan 2022

Nearly 90 000 Zimbabweans Arrested And Deported From South Africa 10 Jan 2022


Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


