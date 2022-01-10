Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 16:05, 10 January 2022
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Owen Ncube has been removed from his post as Minister of State Security for inappropriate conduct. Read about him here
Zimdancehall musician Killer T, is celebrating his birthday today. Read about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
AFCON: Zimbabwe Warriors Lose To Senegal In Their Opening Match 10 Jan 2022
Norton MP Mliswa Celebrates Ouster Of State Security Minister 10 Jan 2022
President Mnangagwa Fires Minister Of State Security Owen Ncube 10 Jan 2022
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Crash-landed Plane Hit By Train 10 Jan 2022
AFCON: Senegal First XI Against Zimbabwe Warriors 10 Jan 2022
AFCON: Zimbabwe Warriors’ Starting XI Against Senegal 10 Jan 2022
Hip Hop Veteran Stunner Shows Off Men BelievED Designer Clothes 10 Jan 2022
Useful Pages
- Ndebele Video Lessons
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.