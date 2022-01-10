Pindula

==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
*[[File:Owen_Ncube.jpg|thumb|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Owen_Ncube?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Owen Ncube]]
'''Owen Ncube''' has been removed from his post as Minister of State Security for inappropriate conduct. Read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Owen_Ncube?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
*[[File:Killer-T.jpg|thumb|left|200px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Killer_T?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Killer T]]
 
*[[File:Killer-T.jpg|thumb|left|200px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Killer_T?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Killer T]]

Latest revision as of 16:05, 10 January 2022

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Owen Ncube

Owen Ncube has been removed from his post as Minister of State Security for inappropriate conduct. Read about him here



  • Killer T

Zimdancehall musician Killer T, is celebrating his birthday today. Read about him here





Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

AFCON: Zimbabwe Warriors Lose To Senegal In Their Opening Match 10 Jan 2022

Norton MP Mliswa Celebrates Ouster Of State Security Minister 10 Jan 2022

President Mnangagwa Fires Minister Of State Security Owen Ncube 10 Jan 2022

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT – Crash-landed Plane Hit By Train 10 Jan 2022

AFCON: Senegal First XI Against Zimbabwe Warriors 10 Jan 2022

AFCON: Zimbabwe Warriors’ Starting XI Against Senegal 10 Jan 2022

Hip Hop Veteran Stunner Shows Off Men BelievED Designer Clothes 10 Jan 2022


Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


