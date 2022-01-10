Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
Latest revision as of 16:05, 10 January 2022
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Owen Ncube has been removed from his post as Minister of State Security for inappropriate conduct. Read about him here
Zimdancehall musician Killer T, is celebrating his birthday today. Read about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
“Mavima Crucified Owen Ncube During 3-hour-long Meeting With ED’ 12 Jan 2022
Mugabe’s Donated Computers Lying Idle At Rural School, 12 Years Later 12 Jan 2022
SA: 17 Passengers Burnt To Death In Horrific N1 Limpopo Crash 12 Jan 2022
ZESA Hints At Increased Load Shedding 12 Jan 2022
Chamisa Advised To Drop MDC Alliance Name 12 Jan 2022
Benjani Explains Why He Is Not At AFCON 12 Jan 2022
Civil Servants, Govt Meet For Salary Talks Today 12 Jan 2022
Recently Updated
Useful Pages
- Ndebele Video Lessons
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.