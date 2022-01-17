Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
*[[File:Killer-T.jpg|thumb|left|200px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Killer_T?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Killer T]]
*[[File:Killer-T.jpg|thumb|left|200px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Killer_T?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Killer T]]
Zimdancehall musician '''Killer T''', is celebrating his birthday today. Read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Killer_T?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
Zimdancehall musician '''Killer T''', is celebrating his birthday today. Read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Killer_T?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Owen Ncube has been removed from his post as Minister of State Security for inappropriate conduct. Read about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
University Student Appeals For Help To Undergo Heart Surgery 17 Jan 2022
Police Make 1.5 Million Arrests For COVID-19 Related Offences 17 Jan 2022
Tugwi-Mukosi Dam Spills, Again 17 Jan 2022
Mwonzora’s Only Value To Mnangagwa Is To Drain Chamisa – Magaisa 17 Jan 2022
Teachers Urge Govt To Reopen Schools 17 Jan 2022
Villagers Claim A Snake Is “Raping” Women And Stealing Money 17 Jan 2022
PTUZ Demands Immediate, Unconditional Release Of 16 Rural Teachers 17 Jan 2022
