Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Owen Ncube

Owen Ncube has been removed from his post as Minister of State Security for inappropriate conduct. Read about him here







Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

University Student Appeals For Help To Undergo Heart Surgery 17 Jan 2022

Police Make 1.5 Million Arrests For COVID-19 Related Offences 17 Jan 2022

Tugwi-Mukosi Dam Spills, Again 17 Jan 2022

Mwonzora’s Only Value To Mnangagwa Is To Drain Chamisa – Magaisa 17 Jan 2022

Teachers Urge Govt To Reopen Schools 17 Jan 2022

Villagers Claim A Snake Is “Raping” Women And Stealing Money 17 Jan 2022

PTUZ Demands Immediate, Unconditional Release Of 16 Rural Teachers 17 Jan 2022


Readers are finding these useful

Recently Updated

Useful Pages

   

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


