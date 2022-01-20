Difference between revisions of "Welcome to Pindula"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
|Line 4:
|Line 4:
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
|−
*[[File:
|+
*[[File:.jpg|thumb|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|]]
|−
'''
|+
'''''' . Read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
<br></br>
<br></br>
Latest revision as of 16:40, 20 January 2022
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.
Featured Profiles
Chipo Chiroorwa hitmaker Zex Manatsa succumbed to cancer on 20 January 2022. The sad development was announced on Manatsa's Facebook page where updates on Manatsa's health were being shared. Read about him here
Recent Zimbabwe News
Two Gokwe Men Crushed By Truck During Jump-start 20 Jan 2022
ZEC Invites Election Observers To Apply For Accreditation 20 Jan 2022
Harare Warns Building Owners Over Inadequate Rubbish Bins 20 Jan 2022
FULL TEXT: Civil Society Statement On Chinese Investments In Zimbabwe 20 Jan 2022
‘Manic’ South African Cop Attacks Colleagues Kung-fu Style 20 Jan 2022
Malawi Qualifies For AFCON Knockout Stage For The First Time 20 Jan 2022
7 Elephants Found Dead Outside Hwange National Park 20 Jan 2022
Readers are finding these useful
Recently Updated
More Recently Updated Profiles
Useful Pages
- Ndebele Video Lessons
- Distances in Zimbabwe
- The weather in Zimbabwe
- Soccer24.co.zw - latest updates on the beautiful game
- Techzim.co.zw - Tech and the opportunity of the internet
- News.co.zw - Simple list of the day's headlines
- Zimlive.com - Breaking News
- newZWire.live - New Perspectives
Special Thanks
Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.