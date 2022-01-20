Chipo Chiroorwa hitmaker ''' Zex Manatsa ''' succumbed to cancer on 20 January 2022 . The sad development was announced on Manatsa's Facebook page where updates on Manatsa's health were being shared. Read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Zex_Manatsa ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

''' Owen Ncube ''' has been removed from his post as Minister of State Security for inappropriate conduct . Read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/ Owen_Ncube ?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]

Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Featured Profiles Featured Profiles

Zex Manatsa

Chipo Chiroorwa hitmaker Zex Manatsa succumbed to cancer on 20 January 2022. The sad development was announced on Manatsa's Facebook page where updates on Manatsa's health were being shared. Read about him here



















Recent Zimbabwe News Recent Zimbabwe News

20 Jan 2022 20 Jan 2022 20 Jan 2022 20 Jan 2022 20 Jan 2022 20 Jan 2022 20 Jan 2022



More News





Readers are finding these useful

More Recently Updated Profiles

Useful Pages

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.



