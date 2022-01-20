Pindula

==[[File:Camera_and_Gallery_Icon.png|30px|link=]] Featured Profiles==
  
*[[File:Zex_Manatsa.jpg|thumb|left|100px|link=https://www.pindula.co.zw/Zex_Manatsa?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage|Zex Manatsa]]
  
Chipo Chiroorwa hitmaker '''Zex Manatsa''' succumbed to cancer on 20 January 2022. The sad development was announced on Manatsa's Facebook page where updates on Manatsa's health were being shared.  Read about him [https://www.pindula.co.zw/Zex_Manatsa?utm_source=ProfilesHomePage&utm_campaign=ProfilesHomePage here]
  
 
Welcome to Pindula. We have profiles of all things Zimbabwe. Some news as well.

Camera and Gallery Icon.png Featured Profiles

  • Zex Manatsa

Chipo Chiroorwa hitmaker Zex Manatsa succumbed to cancer on 20 January 2022. The sad development was announced on Manatsa's Facebook page where updates on Manatsa's health were being shared. Read about him here







Newspaper-icon.png Recent Zimbabwe News

Two Gokwe Men Crushed By Truck During Jump-start 20 Jan 2022

ZEC Invites Election Observers To Apply For Accreditation 20 Jan 2022

Harare Warns Building Owners Over Inadequate Rubbish Bins 20 Jan 2022

FULL TEXT: Civil Society Statement On Chinese Investments In Zimbabwe 20 Jan 2022

‘Manic’ South African Cop Attacks Colleagues Kung-fu Style 20 Jan 2022

Malawi Qualifies For AFCON Knockout Stage For The First Time 20 Jan 2022

7 Elephants Found Dead Outside Hwange National Park 20 Jan 2022


Recently Updated

Special Thanks

Pindula content is made possible by the work of full-time editors, contributors, techies, and others who have selflessly given their time to the project over the years.


